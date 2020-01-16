Wendy Williams apologises for "offensive" cleft lip joke after brutal backlash

Wendy Williams has apologised about her cleft lip joke on Twitter. Picture: Getty/Wendy Williams Show

Talk show host Wendy Williams has apologised for her cleft lip joke after receiving backlash online.

Wendy Williams has apologised for her "insensitive" cleft lip comments about Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip surgery scar.

The apology comes after the talk show host received a significant amount of backlash from the cleft lip community. Wendy specifically apologised while encouraging her show viewers to 'learn more' about supporting the community.

Wendy's replied to Canadian football player Adam Bighill, who had spoken out against the talk show host's. Bighill himself was born with the condition and his infant son Beau also has a cleft palate.

. @Bighill44 We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community. — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

Bighill took to Twitter to call out Wendy five days before receiving an apology from the star. The football player shared a photo of son Beau before he went into surgery, which led Wendy to apologise.

She replied to his Bighill's tweet saying: 'We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery.'

For a solid 10 seconds she used her finger to mimic a cleft lip while the audience laughed. Imagine how my 5 year old would take it if he saw it? @WendyWilliams



I only speak on it bc I’m personally informed and educated on the topic. #bebetter Do work Twitter pic.twitter.com/whfBbCVZE4 — Matt Groark (@groarkboysbbq) January 8, 2020

Wendy responded to the tweet saying 'I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor'

'our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community.'

Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best. https://t.co/JmYnRb8C8t — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 16, 2020

Bighill responded to Williams apology on Twitter, responding: 'Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best.'

