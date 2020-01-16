Wendy Williams apologises for "offensive" cleft lip joke after brutal backlash

16 January 2020, 14:08 | Updated: 16 January 2020, 15:38

Wendy Williams has apologised about her cleft lip joke on Twitter
Wendy Williams has apologised about her cleft lip joke on Twitter. Picture: Getty/Wendy Williams Show

Talk show host Wendy Williams has apologised for her cleft lip joke after receiving backlash online.

Wendy Williams has apologised for her "insensitive" cleft lip comments about Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip surgery scar.

Wendy Williams slammed over "incredibly offensive" and "disgusting" cleft lip joke

The apology comes after the talk show host received a significant amount of backlash from the cleft lip community. Wendy specifically apologised while encouraging her show viewers to 'learn more' about supporting the community.

Wendy's replied to Canadian football player Adam Bighill, who had spoken out against the talk show host's. Bighill himself was born with the condition and his infant son Beau also has a cleft palate.

Bighill took to Twitter to call out Wendy five days before receiving an apology from the star. The football player shared a photo of son Beau before he went into surgery, which led Wendy to apologise.

She replied to his Bighill's tweet saying: 'We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery.'

Wendy responded to the tweet saying 'I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor'

'our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community.'

Bighill responded to Williams apology on Twitter, responding: 'Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best.'

What do you think of Wendy Williams apology ?

