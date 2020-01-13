Future and 'girlfriend' Lori Harvey spark Twitter memes with intimate kissing video

13 January 2020, 11:22

Future & Lori Harvey confirm their relationship with intimate kissing video
Future & Lori Harvey confirm their relationship with intimate kissing video. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Twitter has hilariously reacted to Lori Harvey's video of her sharing a kiss with Future. The video has sparked memes online.

Lori Harvey, 23 and Atlanta rapper Future, 36, have been rumoured to be dating for a few months after being spotted out together on several occasions.

Steve Harvey breaks silence on Lori Harvey & Future dating: "I don't know nothing about that”

The model, who is Steve Harvey's daughter, was spotted in Nigeria with Future last month. Now, the pair are on a baecation in Jamaica, to continue Lori Harvey's birthday celebrations.

On Sunday (Jan 13) Lori shared a clip of the “Mask Off" rapper kissing her on the cheek in the back of a vehicle while in Jamaica, looking happy together.

Lori captioned the IG story video with "life is good," which is the name of Future's new song with Drake.

Lori Harvey spotted wearing Future's Audemars Piguet watch
Lori Harvey spotted wearing Future's Audemars Piguet watch. Picture: Instagram

The video of Future kissing Lori came, just hours after he threw her a surprise birthday party. Many fans criticised which has been getting criticised for being the same surprises Future has used on other ex-girlfriends in the past.

Future used rose pedals on a bed and a private jet to surprise Lori, but he must've forgot that he’s done that for a few other ladies too, including ex-girlfriends Joie Chavis and Brittni Mealy, who both showed off similar rose pedal situations.

View this post on Instagram

Life is Good 💎

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

Fans have reacted to the video of Future kissing Lori Harvey on Twitter, and they're not here for it. One fan wrote "

