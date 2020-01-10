Steve Harvey breaks silence on Lori Harvey & Future dating: "I don't know nothing about that”

Steve Harvey has addressed Lori & Future's alleged relationship. Picture: Getty

Steve Harvey has spoken out on his daughter Lori Harvey, 23, dating rapper Future.

Lori Harvey's father, Steve Harvey, 62, has commented on his daughter's alleged relationship with Atlanta rapper Future.

Last year August, Lori Harvey's parents were spotted out in Italy, having a lunch date with their daughter and Diddy. Diddy and Lori split, after a few months of them being together. However, Lori's onto something new with Fewtch.

Future and Lori Harvey have been spotted together several times since they were rumoured to be dating. Now, Steve Harvey has come to addresses the pairs alleged relationship.

While shopping Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with Corey Gamble, Steve was approached by the paparazzi and was asked about his daughter's dating life.

When prompted with a question about Future, the comedian remained tight-lipped stating "I don't know nothing about that" mumbled the star, refusing to note if he approves of the rapper.

Lori Harvey has been alleged to have dated several powerful and highly-successful musicians.

She was recently linked to Diddy (and his son Justin Combs), Trey Songz, and other stars. Although her relationship with the "Mask Off" rapper has not been confirmed, she's definitely been hanging around with Future for a while now.