Tekashi 6ix9ine hilariously trolls Future by asking for baby mama advice

Tekashi 6ix9ine asked for Future's advice after he was slammed by his alleged baby mama Layna.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been making plenty of noise since he was allowed to serve the rest of his 24-month prison sentence in home confinement.

After releasing new song 'GOOBA', the New York rapper was forced to relocate after his home address was accidentally leaked online by a neighbour, whilst he also hilariously unfollowed everyone on Instagram except the NYPD.

Tekashi 6ix9ine trolled Future after being called out by his baby mama. Picture: Getty

Now 6ix9ine has used his ever-popular Instagram account to troll fellow rapper Future after Tekashi's alleged baby mama, Layna, slammed him in a post on her own account.

6ix9ine had tried to donate $200,000 to children's charity No Kid Hungry Foundation, however the charity rejected the donation, saying "We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation."

They went on to sy, "As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Layna has slammed him for not looking after his daughter. Picture: Instagram

After seeing the news about 6ix9ine's attempted donation, his baby mama Layna took to Instagram and wrote, 'God gave you two daughters to feed, God wants you to put them first..as a man should. But its okay maybe these children have even less than what my daughter has [sic].'

Layna also claimed that 6ix9ine had said he would take care of her financially when he was out of prison and revealed a screenshot of an alleged text mesage exchange between the pair.

After the story was reported on The Shade Room, Tekashi 6ix9ine dragged Future into the conversation as he commented '@future what should I do?'.

6ix9ine asked Future what to do about his baby mama drama. Picture: Instagram

Rapper Future has eight children from several different mothers and was recently locked in a paternity battle with Eliza Reign, who proved that he was the father to her child.

Future is yet to reply to 6ix9ine's comment but it has shown that the self-proclaimed King Of New York's trolling days on social media are well and truly back.

