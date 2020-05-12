Tekashi 6ix9ine's second address in two days leaked in new fan video

Tekashi 6ix9ine spotted by fan in new safe house after relocating. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been spotted in a new house, after being relocated from his initial safe house. A new fan video has circulated online.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been spotted at a new location, just days after being forced to leave his other house over the weekend.

According to new footage from a fan, 6ix9ine is now living in a gated home, unlike the townhouse he was previously staying in.

The 24-year-old rapper was legally forced to move after a fan spotted him making videos outside of his house.

However, it seems as though he has eyes on him and was followed to the new address. Just in a matter of a few hours, his new address was leaked and virally made it's way around the internet.

In the new video which circulated online, it shows the vehicle that he was being transported in at a new location.

The "GOOBA" rapper is reportedly being held in a huge gated home. However, since his new location has already reportedly been revealed, he will likely need to find a new place to hide out for safety reasons.

It must be incredibly frustrating for Tekashi 6ix9ine, having to move from place to place, but the rapper hasn't previously been careful. However, hopefully this time he will take it seriously and stay hidden.

The rapper is in high demand after he's accumulated many enemies over the years, especially after he cooperated with authorities.

Last year, it was reported that he would spend millions on security, however, he has not managed to stay in hiding.

The first time he was caught, it was during his photo-shoot on the balcony of his townhouse.

However, this time, it does seem like an invasion of privacy as it appears as though he was followed by the fans.

