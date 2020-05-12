Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama slams "corny" rapper in Instagram post

Tekashi 6ix9ine labelled "corny" by baby mama Sara Molina. Picture: Getty/Instagram

6ix9ine called out Sara Molina in a post before she clapped back and claimed he's "ashamed" of his actions.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's release from prison due to coronavirus fears has been far from understated - from releasing a comeback song to breaking YouTube and Instagram records, he's done it all.

The rainbow-haired rapper is serving the last few months of his sentence in home confinement, but his address was recently leaked on Instagram after a neighbour spotted him and now he's entered a war of words with his ex-girlfriend Sara Molina.

Sara Molina is the mother to Tekashi 6ix9ine's four-year-old daughter Saraiyah and she previously claimed that the rapper was still yet to see his daughter following his release from prison.

But after 6ix9ine took a swipe at Molina onhis Instagram story recently, the 24-year-old clapped back at her former boyfriend and labelled him "corny".

In his Instagram post, 6ix9ine wrote, "QUESTION: If they kidnapped you, stole from you, slept with your baby moms, threatened your mom, stole millions from you, caught on the phone trying to kill you. Would you snitch or do jail time?"

Tekashi 6ix9ine takes swipe at ex girlfriend Sara Molina in Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

But Sara Molina didn't rake kindly to being mentioned in 6ix9ine's story and fired back with some words of her own on the social media platform, saying, "Why you keep running the same story? You sound hurt off of something you tryna make cool."

She went on to write, "You keep giving people all these corny ass reasons to why you did what you did, BUT YOU NOT SAYING EVERYTHING HAPPENED BECAUSE OF YOU. It's your fault stupid."

Addressing the couple's daughter, Molina wrote, "This is a man that is all for himself, apologizing to his fans but not his daughter who he completely neglects and doesn't support or give af about her safety."

Sara Molina claps back at former boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine in Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Molina also claimed that 6ix9ine is ashamed of being labelled a 'snitch' and that he's trying to hide his feelings with humour.

She wrote, "You can jack how you don't care that you snitched but guess what... YOU DO. He's ashamed of what he did but has no choice but to jack it or try to make it look cool. He's ashamed and has no choice but to hide behind humor."

Molina previously claimed that she had been in contact with 6ix9ine mother, her daughter's grandmother, about contact with the rapper but that the communication had stopped suddenly.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to keep people separated and adding to the situation, it's unclear when 6ix9ine and his daughter will be reunited.

