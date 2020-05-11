Tekashi 6ix9ine forced to move home after neighbour leaks address in video

Tekashi 6ix9ine's address leaks after neighbour spots him taking photos. Picture: Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine is serving the last few months of his prison sentence in home confinement but has had to move.

Having been released from prison a few weeks ago, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine finally made his long-awaited return to social media as he promoted his new song 'GOOBA'.

6ix9ine quickly broke the Instagram Live audience record as he picked up a staggering 2 million followers on his first live as he serves the last couple of months of his 24 month prison sentence in home confinement, however, the rapper was later forced to relocate to a new home after his address leaked.

Tekashi 6ix9ine forced to move home after his address leaked. Picture: Getty

With all eyes on him, 6ix9ine showed of a number of expensive watches alongside his new 'GOOBA' merch, but whilst taking a picture on the back deck outside his home he was spotted by a neighbour.

A young neighbour, who clearly knew who the rainbow-loving rapper was, shared a video saying "So I'm in my f***ing room...6ix9ine is literally...he moved in to the house behind me...he's taking pictures on the back deck".

It didn't take long for the video to go viral and 6ix9ine's apparent address was quickly uncovered forcing police to relocate the rapper for his own safety, after he helped to bring down his foremer gang the Nine Trey Bloods after cooperating with the police during his trial.

Some girl in Long Island just told the whole world where 6ix9ine lives. She snitched on a snitch 🐀. pic.twitter.com/P1BJgCywH8 — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 9, 2020

6ix9ine's lawyer, Dawn Florio confirmed to XXL that the rapper had been relocated to a new home where he will see out the rest of his sentence.

The rapper's new song 'GOOBA' has already become a huge internet hit, breaking Eminem's record for the most YouTube views in 24 hours and at the time of writing the video has 85 million views in 2 days.

