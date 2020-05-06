Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama exposes 50 Cent for allegedly "hiding money"

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Molina has alleged that 50 Cent taught the rapper how to "hide money" during an Instagram Live rant.

On Tuesday (May 5) Sara Molina took to Instagram Live to get some things concerning Tekashi 6ix9ine and his girlfriend Jade.

Molina, who shares her four-year-old daughter Saraiyah, with 6ix9ine, went off on a heated rant stemming from 6ix9ine's alleged unwillingness to pay child support.

It has been an issue that Molina has addressed previously and has made moves to hold the rapper accountable.

Sara Molina share's a four-year-old daughter with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Picture: Instagram

However, the underlying argument was aimed at 6ix9ine's current girlfriend Jade, where she warns her about 6ix9ine's alleged unsupportive ways.

Although last week, 50 Cent made it clear that he doesn't want much to do with Tekashi 6ix9ine in the future, his name is still getting brought up.

Molina said "[6ix9ine] told me how he was going to hide money from you,” during her rant.

The mother of 6ix9ine's daughter continued “He told me he was going to hide his f**king money from child support and f**king charities cause 50 taught him."

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade has a daughter who is not the rapper's child. Picture: Instagram

She added "He was going to that extent … just not to take care of your daughter."

From the IG tirade, it's clear that Molina did not intentionally try to expose 50 Cent, as her main point was that 6ix9ine will not be supportive with child support for Jade's daughter.

The "GUMMO" rappers current girlfriend Jade has a daughter named Jae'la from a previous relationship.

Sara and 6ix9ine were reportedly together for seven years before the pair split up.