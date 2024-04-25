Travis Scott ‘reacts’ to false Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumours with Timothée Chalamet
25 April 2024, 11:14
Travis Scott's reaction to the debunked rumours that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Timothee Chalamet's baby have been going viral online.
Travis Scott has seemingly reacted to the now-debunked rumours that Kylie Jenner is expecting a child with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet after fans saw an Instagram story.
The rumours started after a viral X (Twitter) post from the account Pop Tings said that Kylie was rumoured to be expecting a baby with the Dune actor.
A fan posted a tweet that seemingly shared Travis Scott's response to the pregnancy rumours, with the rapper fathering Stormi and Aire with his ex Kylie Jenner.
A fan screenshotted what appears to be taken from Travis Scott's Instagram story with the clipped-up tweet alongside a caption saying 'Bruhhh' to the original message from the gossip account.
Now, the Instagram story is not available to view through Travis Scott's Instagram account, and the image may be altered, but that hasn't stopped fans from speaking up about the alleged response.
'Is this real??" said one commenter as another quipped: "lmao he's just as shock as we are lmaoooo."
Travis Scott reacts to Kylie Jenner being pregnant in deleted story 😭 pic.twitter.com/C2B54EUy2B— Travis Streams (@LaFlameStreams) April 23, 2024
The rumours of Timothee and Kylie's baby were short lived, after sources told TMZ that the rumour is indeed just a rumour, having been seen drinking her new alcoholic drink on social media.
However, the rumours made their way round the internet and social media, and may have fooled fans for more than a minute.
Fans noticed that Kylie has been posting less on social media, which she did with Stormi and Aire when she was expecting her two children.