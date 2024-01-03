Travis Scott appears to shade ex Kylie Jenner in new song lyrics about ‘taking Ozempic’

By Anna Suffolk

Kylie Jenner's ex boyfriend has 'shaded' her in a new song over a reference to weight-loss drug, Ozempic.

Travis Scott has been called out for 'shading' ex girlfriend Kylie Jenner over a reference to weight-loss drug Ozempic in a new song.

Titled 'Backr00ms' featuring Playboi Carti, Scott's new track features the lyric: "She doin' Ozempic, tryna be different, tryna be a new woman", which many fans theorised was about his ex and mother of his two children - Stormi and Aire.

Jenner has been alleged to have taken the drug after her recent drastic weight loss, which is medically used for diabetes, but is commonly used as an appetite suppressant and for losing weight.

Kylie and Travis share two children together. Picture: Getty

The rest of the lyric fans allege is a dig against Kylie continues with: "That sh*t look iffy, need her thick, needed her to move somethin'. Like it prove somethin', just don't you remove nothin'."

Fans linked the lyric to The Kardashians star following a series of Reddit comments, with one posting: "not kylie getting called out for the ozempic by her baby daddy! gosh, this is so funny... embarassing as fuck for kylie, but funny nonetheless."

However, one wasn't happy with the lyric, quipping "Gross. That’s the mother of his children (if it is indeed about her), who will read/hear this one day. Not cool."

Fans have accused the mother of two of taking the weight-loss drug. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

These lyrics come as Kylie has gone from strength to strength with new beau, Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet.

The pair have been dating for almost a year following Kylie's split with Travis, and were papped at a Beyonce concert smooching.

Kylie has joined Timmy on numerous press trips across the world as he promoted his film, Wonka, where he plays the titular character.