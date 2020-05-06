Tekashi 6ix9ine announces his first Instagram Live since his prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine reveals when he will be returning to Instagram Live. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine reveals when he will be hosting an Instagram Live session for the first time, since he's been released from prison.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been busy on Instagram since his release. The rapper has revealed a release date for his music, and has even used the platform to call out rapper 50 Cent for "abandoning his son".

However, this time, the 23-year-old rapper has announced plans of his first Instagram Live session since he got arrested back in 2018.

On Tuesday (May 6th) Tekashi 6ix9ine took to Instagram to reveal to his fans through an Instagram post, that he'll be hosting an Instagram Live session.

The "GUMMO" rapper posted a screenshot of text which read "I'm going live Friday, 3 PM EST".

It was the first post Tekashi 6ix9ine had uploaded to his feed since November 2018.

6ix9ine captioned the post "Lets get this party started. Don’t get scared now."

We don't know exactly what his music roll out will be like on Friday, if we can expect more than one song or not, so stay tuned for that.

As far as the IG Live session goes, he hasn't shared any of the details as to what will go down, however he did tell his fans to "not be scared."

Many fans are wondering how Tekashi 6ix9ine will look and whether his personality has changed since he's been in jail.

