Tekashi 6ix9ine reveals new music release date on Instagram following prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine teases new music on Instagram. Picture: Gett/Instagram

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has announced that he is releasing music soon. The rapper's judge recently granted his request to record music videos.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has teased his return to the hip-hop scene after recently being released from prison early on home confinement due to coronavirus concerns.

On Wednesday afternoon (April 29), the Brooklyn rapper took to Instagram and teased that he'll be back sooner than we thought.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, surprised his fans by uploading his first Instagram story since being released from prison.

The "GUMMO" rapper wrote "You ready?", while including an emoji with the tongue sticking out.

6ix9ine then dropped a release date, "May 8th" on the post.

The social media posts come one week after Tekashi requested permission from a judge to film a music video from his home.

Tekashi 6ix9ine reveals his new music will be dropping on May 8th. Picture: Instagram

According to TMZ, The rapper has received approval to "conduct employment-related activities outside of the residence but within the confines of the rented property."

On Wednesday (Apr 29) it was revealed that Judge Paul Engelmayer signed off on the order which allows 6ix9ine "permitted to conduct employment-related activities outside the residenc"

"but within the confines of the rented property for two (2) hours per week on one (1) specific day that needs advanced approval by the Probation Officer."

The "FEFE" rapper is also allowed to work in the basement of his home.

However, due to his GPS tracking device, he is restricted to eight hours a day with a schedule that will be decided by his probation officer.

