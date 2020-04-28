Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade shows off new rainbow hair in honour of rapper

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade returns back to her rainbow coloured hair. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Jade, has returned back to her rainbow tresses in support of her boyfriend.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade has shown her support for the rapper in many ways. Jade has visited him in prison, defended him "snitching" countless times and has his face tattooed on her.

However, this time Jade has gone all out with her hairstyle, mimicking Tekashi's signature rainbow-coloured hair.

The 23 year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, recently got an early release from prison due to coronavirus concerns.

During his legal request to be released from prison, one of his loudest supporters was his girlfriend Jade.

Jade wrote letters to the judge requesting 6ix9ine's release, which was eventually granted. Now that he's officially out, Jade wants to show her support in other ways, such as her new aesthetic.

While Tekashi was away in prison, the former strip club dancer switched up her hair often, straying away from matching her previous tresses that she wore to match his,

However, Jade is back to repping her "Gummo" rapper boyfriend, by getting rainbow colours in her hair once more.

Taking to Instagram, Jade captioned the video showing off her new hair, "I let this n***a fuck my life up," wrote Jade on Instagram, presumably speaking about 6ix9ine.

In another post, Jade admits she used to photoshop her butt, while showing off her inches down her back. "I used to photoshop my butt but now that u home this sh*t really like this 😍" Jade wrote.

In the video, she shows off her brand new hairstyle and offers a glimpse at her 69 shoulder tattoo, which is mostly covered by her jumpsuit.

