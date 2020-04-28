Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade shows off new rainbow hair in honour of rapper

28 April 2020, 11:06

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade returns back to her rainbow coloured hair
Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade returns back to her rainbow coloured hair. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Jade, has returned back to her rainbow tresses in support of her boyfriend.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade has shown her support for the rapper in many ways. Jade has visited him in prison, defended him "snitching" countless times and has his face tattooed on her.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade leaks explicit phone call with rapper from prison

However, this time Jade has gone all out with her hairstyle, mimicking Tekashi's signature rainbow-coloured hair.

The 23 year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, recently got an early release from prison due to coronavirus concerns.

During his legal request to be released from prison, one of his loudest supporters was his girlfriend Jade.

Jade wrote letters to the judge requesting 6ix9ine's release, which was eventually granted. Now that he's officially out, Jade wants to show her support in other ways, such as her new aesthetic.

While Tekashi was away in prison, the former strip club dancer switched up her hair often, straying away from matching her previous tresses that she wore to match his,

However, Jade is back to repping her "Gummo" rapper boyfriend, by getting rainbow colours in her hair once more.

Taking to Instagram, Jade captioned the video showing off her new hair, "I let this n***a fuck my life up," wrote Jade on Instagram, presumably speaking about 6ix9ine.

In another post, Jade admits she used to photoshop her butt, while showing off her inches down her back. "I used to photoshop my butt but now that u home this sh*t really like this 😍" Jade wrote.

In the video, she shows off her brand new hairstyle and offers a glimpse at her 69 shoulder tattoo, which is mostly covered by her jumpsuit.

What do you think of Jade's hair? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News!

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn'r seen his daughter since prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama claims he's ghosting his daughter since prison release
Tekashi 6ix9ine wants permission to shoot music videos in his backyard

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer asks judge to let rapper record music videos in his backyard
Tekashi 6ix9ine spending millions days after prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'splashes millions on five luxury cars' days after surprise prison release
Akon backs Tekashi 6ix9ine following prison release

Akon defends Tekashi 6ix9ine and claims "his homies should have took that for him"
Tory Lanez reacts to 6ix9ine's comment on IG Live

Tekashi 6ix9ine randomly popped up on Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio and joked about snitching

More News

Kanye West has disputed Forbes' recent conformation of the rapper's billionaire status.

Kanye West accuses Forbes of lying about his billionaire status: "It’s $3.3 billion"

Kanye West

Diddy shows his fans his Kim Porter monument

Diddy reveals rose garden monument for late ex Kim Porter as he says she was "the one"
Drake went to hospital with a foot injury recently

Drake records video message for health workers after revealing he was treated in hospital

Drake

Fans think they spotted a secret message for Kylie Jenner in Jordyn Woods' new post.

Jordyn Woods 'sends cryptic Instagram message' to ex-BFF Kylie Jenner
M Huncho reveals his isolation activities

M Huncho reveals his isolation routine and talks 'becoming Mayor Of London'