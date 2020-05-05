50 Cent is furious about this new mural of him as Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent reacts to mural of him as Tekashi 6ix9ine. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has reacted to a new street mural, which shows his face meshed with New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's.

50 Cent has been keeping up with an Australian street artist who has been paining murals of his face emerged with other famous celebrities. This time around, his face has been meshed with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The 44-year-old rapper has been growing increasingly frustrated over the murals. Thus far, 50 Cent has been transformed into Taylor Swift, Mike Pence, Donald Trump and many more.

The Power Executive producer also was painted on the wall with a image of him with no teeth. However, 50 Cent has had his last straw.

On Monday (May 4) 50 Cent took to Instagram to repost an image and a video of the sweet art that @lushsux created.

50 Cent lightly threatened Lushsux, claiming that he can find him even though he's far away from him.

Fif wrote "I’m sick of this sh*t, he think i can’t find his ass in australia," angrily wrote the legendary rapper.

He continued "I'm a have a knot put right on his f**king head". In another post where he showed the artists process in creating the art, Fif captioned the post "look at this sh*t head. Talented nut case"

This one triggered 50 Cent especially since last week Tekashi 6ix9ine dissed him for "abandoning his son" Marquise Jackson.

6ix9ine's comment came as a response to Fif revealing that he had absolutely no interest in working with Tekashi 6ix9ine in the future.

