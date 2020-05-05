50 Cent is furious about this new mural of him as Tekashi 6ix9ine

5 May 2020, 11:03

50 Cent reacts to mural of him as Tekashi 6ix9ine
50 Cent reacts to mural of him as Tekashi 6ix9ine. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has reacted to a new street mural, which shows his face meshed with New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's.

50 Cent has been keeping up with an Australian street artist who has been paining murals of his face emerged with other famous celebrities. This time around, his face has been meshed with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

50 Cent suggests battling Snoop Dogg instead of Ja Rule on IG Live

The 44-year-old rapper has been growing increasingly frustrated over the murals. Thus far, 50 Cent has been transformed into Taylor Swift, Mike Pence, Donald Trump and many more.

The Power Executive producer also was painted on the wall with a image of him with no teeth. However, 50 Cent has had his last straw.

On Monday (May 4) 50 Cent took to Instagram to repost an image and a video of the sweet art that @lushsux created.

50 Cent lightly threatened  Lushsux, claiming that he can find him even though he's far away from him.

Fif wrote "I’m sick of this sh*t, he think i can’t find his ass in australia," angrily wrote the legendary rapper.

He continued "I'm a have a knot put right on his f**king head". In another post where he showed the artists process in creating the art, Fif captioned the post "look at this sh*t head. Talented nut case"

This one triggered 50 Cent especially since last week Tekashi 6ix9ine dissed him for "abandoning his son" Marquise Jackson.

6ix9ine's comment came as a response to Fif revealing that he had absolutely no interest in working with Tekashi 6ix9ine in the future.

What do you think of the mural? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent says he should battle Snoop Dogg instead of Ja Rule on IG Live

50 Cent suggests battling Snoop Dogg instead of Ja Rule on IG Live
Tekashi 6ix9ine throws shade at 50 Cent's relationship with his son Marquise

Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely trolls 50 Cent for "abandoning his son"

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Ja Rule trolls 50 Cent with savage rat meme

Ja Rule turns 50 Cent into a rat with savage "Curtis Ratson" meme
50 Cent turns into Post Malone with hilarious meme

50 Cent becomes Post Malone with new hair and face tattoos in hilarious meme
Ja Rule requests for an IG Live music battle with 50 Cent, rapper responds

50 Cent mocks Ja Rule's surprise Instagram battle request with savage "begging" meme

More News

Scott Disick has left rehab after a week after photos of him from inside the facility leaked to the press.

Scott Disick quits rehab after one week as photo leaks from inside facility
Chris Brown celebrates 31st birthday with daughter Royalty

Chris Brown shares intimate 31st Birthday celebration with daughter Royalty

Chris Brown

Cardi B fans think she predicted coronavirus last year.

Cardi B responds to claims she 'predicted coronavirus' in viral video

Cardi B

Rihanna's documentary is "coming soon"

Rihanna Amazon documentary: release date, trailer, how to watch & more

Rihanna

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: all of the cutest pictures and videos.

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: 15 cute photos & videos of the singer's baby boy

Chris Brown