50 Cent suggests battling Snoop Dogg instead of Ja Rule on IG Live

4 May 2020, 11:34

50 Cent says he should battle Snoop Dogg instead of Ja Rule on IG Live. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has proposed that he should go head to head with Snoop Dogg instead of Ja Rule, for a hit-for-hit battle on IG Live.

50 Cent has suggested Snoop Dogg as a candidate to go up against him on a Instagram Live, instead of someone he doesn't deem to be competition, Ja Rule.

The 44-year-old rapper explained to Big Boy that his reasoning behind suggesting Snoop over Ja Rule was purely based on catalog. However, he couldn't miss the opportunity to troll Ja Rule.

“It would make more sense catalog wise, me and Snoop.' Fif said during the interview.

50 Cent further explained "Cause we could compete every step of the way,” 50 told Big Boy in an interview.

“Ja Rule? He got like five, six good duets. The hit records are all him and Jennifer Lopez, him and Mary J. Blige, him and Ashanti. Him and … a woman, a female."

"All the records. He got one hit song by himself, ‘Holla Holla.’”

Fif continued, “They’re all doable records but they’re someone else’s,” he said. He then pointed to Stevie Wonder’s song “Do I Do,” which was referenced in Ja’s 2001 hit, “Livin’ It Up,” featuring Case.

Ja responded to 50's suggestion and took to the IG clips comment section, writing "“He don’t want that pressure… ?” and Snoop our ya league bra!!! ??”

Ja Rule responds to 50 Cent wanting to battle Snoop Dogg instead of him. Picture: Instagram

In a recent interview with Hot 97, Ja Rule walked back his suggestion that he and 50 should go hit-for-hit in a Versuz Instagram battle.

Ja earlier had told Fat Joe and Swizz Beatz that he would “behave” during a face-off.

However, Ja Rule backtracked in the interview with Ebro Darden and said“I don't know if me and him can do that,”.

“I don't know if that would work. Just for respect of the culture"

Ja continued "I would never want to disrespect the culture and let me and his little thing get into the love and respect of what Versuz has brought to the culture, for each other’s catalog and the artistry. I would never want to tarnish that.”

A couple of days later, Ja went on IG Live with Kenny Burns letting his followers know why he's not up for battling 50 Cent anymore.

“You can only deal with [50 Cent] one way, and that’s the problem. That’s why I said it can’t be done,” Ja said, adding that he and everyone knows how “petty and silly” 50 is, which is why an IG Live battle won't work.

Who would you want 50 Cent to battle on Instagram Live, Snoop or Ja? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

