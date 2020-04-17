Ja Rule turns 50 Cent into a rat with savage "Curtis Ratson" meme

17 April 2020, 10:52

Ja Rule trolls 50 Cent with savage rat meme. Picture: Getty

Ja Rule and 50 Cent's beef has been going on for decades and it doesn't look like ending soon.

Hip Hop beefs often come and go, but 50 Cent vs Ja Rule doesn't appear to be going anywhere any time soon after the pair posted brutal memes about each other on Instagram.

> 50 Cent becomes Post Malone with new hair and face tattoos in hilarious meme

After Ja Rule challenged 50 Cent to a hit-fo-hit battle on Instagram Live, Fiddy declined and responded with a meme suggesting Ja Rule was begging for attention.

50 Cent and Ja Rule's beef has been going on for decades. Picture: Getty

Now, Ja Rule has hit back at 50 Cent's meme with one of his own and in it he refers to the 'In Da Club' rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, as "Curtis Ratson".

Writing alongside the image below of a picture of 50 Cent with rat-like features, Ja Rule wrote, "Oh you wanna make memes...Curtis Ratson!!! Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored... this post will self destruct... #PettyMurphy #peopleschamp #Iconn #NyStars".

Fans have been calling for 50 Cent and Ja Rule to end their long-running beef for years and the prospect of a track-for-track battle between the two would be sure to draw in record numbers.

Will it happen or are we destined to just have two of the world's most famous rappers posting memes about each other forever? Let us know what you think on Twitter!

