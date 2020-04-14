50 Cent mocks Ja Rule's surprise Instagram battle request with savage "begging" meme

Ja Rule requests for an IG Live music battle with 50 Cent, rapper responds. Picture: Getty

50 Cent has responded to Ja Rule requesting an IG Live music battle with an hilarious meme.

50 Cent has responded to Ja Rule's request to have a hit-for-hit battle with him on Instagram, with complete humour.

On Sunday (Apr12) Ja Rule recently stated that he would participate in an Instagram Live Battle with his hip-hop rival, 50 Cent.

Despite the animosity and beef the pair have built in their long standing feud, he claims he is able to put it aside for the culture.

During the Instagram Live with Swizz Beats, Fat Joe was on the phone with Ja when they spoke about potentially asking 50 Cent to do a IG Live battle against Ja.

Swizz seemed apprehensive as he wanted to ensure that it was clearly to be a lighthearted moment for the culture and not for Fif and Ja to diss each other.

However, after 50 Cent got ahold of this information, he responded with a hilarious meme on Instagram.

50 Cent took to his IG to share a clip of himself smiling and driving off in a car with a caption that reads, "Who want to battle, 😆and here’s a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL."

The Power executive producer also posted a meme of Ja Rule, edited to be a beggar in the streets with a sign that reads "I will battle 50 Cent for attention".

Fif captioned the post "Stupid" while taking the mick out of the failure of Fyre Festival.

