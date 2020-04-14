50 Cent mocks Ja Rule's surprise Instagram battle request with savage "begging" meme

14 April 2020, 11:11

Ja Rule requests for an IG Live music battle with 50 Cent, rapper responds
Ja Rule requests for an IG Live music battle with 50 Cent, rapper responds. Picture: Getty

50 Cent has responded to Ja Rule requesting an IG Live music battle with an hilarious meme.

50 Cent has responded to Ja Rule's request to have a hit-for-hit battle with him on Instagram, with complete humour.

50 Cent's son Marquise responds after rapper says he would "choose Tekashi 6ix9ine" over him

On Sunday (Apr12) Ja Rule recently stated that he would participate in an Instagram Live Battle with his hip-hop rival, 50 Cent.

Despite the animosity and beef the pair have built in their long standing feud, he claims he is able to put it aside for the culture.

During the Instagram Live with Swizz Beats, Fat Joe was on the phone with Ja when they spoke about potentially asking 50 Cent to do a IG Live battle against Ja.

Swizz seemed apprehensive as he wanted to ensure that it was clearly to be a lighthearted moment for the culture and not for Fif and Ja to diss each other.

However, after 50 Cent got ahold of this information, he responded with a hilarious meme on Instagram.

50 Cent took to his IG to share a clip of himself smiling and driving off in a car with a caption that reads, "Who want to battle, 😆and here’s a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL."

The Power executive producer also posted a meme of Ja Rule, edited to be a beggar in the streets with a sign that reads "I will battle 50 Cent for attention".

Fif captioned the post "Stupid" while taking the mick out of the failure of Fyre Festival.

View this post on Instagram

👀Stupid #fryfestival

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

What do you think of 50 Cent's response? Who do you think would win, 50 or Ja? Let us know @CapitalXTRA Twitter.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent and Ja Rule News!

Latest 50 Cent News

Who are 50 Cent's kids?

50 Cent’s kids: How many does he have, what are their names and ages?
50 Cent says he would choose Tekashi 6ix9ine over his son

50 Cent's son Marquise responds after rapper says he would "choose Tekashi 6ix9ine" over him
50 Cent left a eye-emoji-filled comment on La La's bikini snap.

50 Cent drops thirsty comment on Power co-star LaLa Anthony's bikini selfie
50 Cent shares savage R.Kelly coronavirus meme hinting at singers sexual abuse claims

50 Cent trolls R. Kelly with coronavirus meme over disgraced singer's sexual abuse claims
50 Cent throws shots at Jim Jones while reacting to Tekashi 6ix9ine prison release news

50 Cent reacts to Tekashi 6ix9ine release news with Jim Jones "informant" claims

More News

Tory Lanez reacts to 6ix9ine's comment on IG Live

Tekashi 6ix9ine randomly popped up on Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio and joked about snitching

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Didd responds after being called out for shutting down Lizzo twerking

Diddy responds to "body shaming" claims after shutting down Lizzo twerking
Capital XTRA is hosting Bank Holiday Battles all day

Drake vs The Weeknd & more in our Bank Holiday Battles: Listen now
Nicki Minaj fans, take to the stage!

QUIZ: Only true Barbz will score 100% on this Nicki Minaj quiz

Nicki Minaj

Drake has given fans an inside look at his Toronto mega mansion.

Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

Drake