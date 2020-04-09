50 Cent's son Marquise responds after rapper says he would "choose Tekashi 6ix9ine" over him

9 April 2020, 11:14 | Updated: 9 April 2020, 11:20

50 Cent says he would choose Tekashi 6ix9ine over his son
50 Cent says he would choose Tekashi 6ix9ine over his son. Picture: Getty

50 Cent's oldest biological son Marquise has responded after the rapper said he would pick Tekashi 6ix9ine over him.

50 Cent has never held back when it comes to expressing his estranged relationship with his oldest son, Marquise Jackson – and neither did Marquise.

50 Cent drops thirsty comment on Power co-star LaLa Anthony's bikini selfie

However, this time 50 Cent has referred to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine as his "son" and claims he would rather pick the rainbow-hair coloured rapper over his 22-year-old biological son.

On Wednesday (Apr 8) Footage of 50 Cent's Instagram Live surfaced where he revealed he'd prefer to choose Tekashi over Marquise.

While the rapper interacted with his fans on the app, someone asked if he had "Seen his son yet?."

A fan presumably asked a question referring to Tekashi being released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

50 Cent responded "Nah, I ain't heard from 6ix9ine," 50 replied. "He's his mother's child now. He told on everybody."

Fif then went to compare him to Marquise, saying "He better than Marquise, though. I'll take him before I take my actual... f*ck that ni**a."

After Marquise caught wind of his father's comments, he took to his Instagram story to respond.

"I ain't get a chance to hop in the most gangsterest live ever, but everybody tagged me in it. Here it go right here, let's see what he said," says Marquise, before replaying a recording of 50's IG live video.

Marquise responded "Did he just say he would claim a rat?" Marquise laughed to himself.

50's son continued "Aw nah, I don't want no parts of that cheese y'all eating over there, big fella. I don't know what y'all got going on. I don't know what y'all got going on over there."

" That's some other sh*t."he added.

What do you think of 50 Cent's comments?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent News!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent left a eye-emoji-filled comment on La La's bikini snap.

50 Cent drops thirsty comment on Power co-star LaLa Anthony's bikini selfie
50 Cent shares savage R.Kelly coronavirus meme hinting at singers sexual abuse claims

50 Cent trolls R. Kelly with coronavirus meme over disgraced singer's sexual abuse claims
50 Cent throws shots at Jim Jones while reacting to Tekashi 6ix9ine prison release news

50 Cent reacts to Tekashi 6ix9ine release news with Jim Jones "informant" claims
50 Cent shares “identical” side-by-side photos of Drake’s son Adonis and his grand mother

50 Cent proves Drake's son looks identical to his grandmother in new side-by-side photos
50 Cent reminds rappers their gangster lyrics could be used against them in court

50 Cent shares warning to rappers about using gang-related lyrics

More News

Drake has given fans an inside look at his Toronto mega mansion.

Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

Drake

Post Malone's face before his tattoos uncovered in new video

Post Malone's face without tattoos revealed in uncovered new video
Tekashi 6ix9ine chamges his Instagram picture and bio to address "rat" claims

Tekashi 6ix9ine addresses "snitch" claims with new Instagram picture and bio

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Usher clapped back at The Weeknd after he said he stole his sound.

Usher throws shade after The Weeknd claims the singer "copied his sound"

Usher

Applaud Our NHS Heroes

Applaud our NHS & front line heroes