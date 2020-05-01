Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely trolls 50 Cent for "abandoning his son"

Tekashi 6ix9ine throws shade at 50 Cent's relationship with his son Marquise. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has responded after 50 Cent claims he "wouldn't work with him" in an interview.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has cheekily responded after 50 Cent claims he will not want to work with the "GUMMO" rapper in the future.

On Thursday (Apr 30) An interview clip of 50 Cent with Big Boy of L.A.'s Real 92.3 was posted all over social media, where the 44-year-old rapper discussed why he would not work with 6ix9ine.

In the clip, 50 Cent says "I wouldn’t work with him," when asked if he would jump on a track with the rapper.

Fif continued "What it is, is it’s just against the way I grew up."

Tekashi caught wind of what 50 Cent said in the interview, and responded by throwing shade at 50 Cent for his relationship with his oldest son, Marquise Jackson.

After TheShadeRoom reposted the clip of 50 Cent claiming he wouldn't work with 6ix9ine, Tekashi himself jumped in their comments. He wrote "Won't be the first time 50 abandons his son........😒"

6ix9ine continued "lemme just mind my buisness☕️".

Earlier this month, Fif said that he would choose Tekashi over Marquise. On April 8, 50 Cent took to Instagram Live and responded to a fan asking him if he had seen his son yet.

Fif responded "Nah, I ain't heard from 6ix9ine," he said. "He's his mother's child now. He told on everybody. He better than Marquise, though. I'll take him before I take my actual... f**k that n***a."

Marquise caught wind of the clip and responded on his Instagram story. "Did he just say he would claim a rat?" he questioned.

"Aw nah, I don't want no parts of that cheese y'all eating over there, big fella. I don't know what y'all got going on. I don't know what y'all got going on over there. That's some other sh*t."

