Tekashi 6ix9ine unfollows everyone apart from NYPD on Instagram

13 May 2020, 10:44

Tekashi 6ix9ine followed - and then unfollowed - the PYPD on Instagram.
Tekashi 6ix9ine followed - and then unfollowed - the PYPD on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The 'GOOBA' rapper has returned to social media following his prison release last month.

Tekashi 6ix9ine shook up social media last week by dropping 'GOOBA', his first song and music video since leaving jail last month.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's second address in two days leaked in new fan video

All eyes quickly turned to the 24-year-old rapper and subsequently his Instagram account, where some eagle-eyed fans spotted that he'd unfollowed everyone except the page of the New York Police Department.

The rapper only followed one account - which belongs to the NYPD.
The rapper only followed one account - which belongs to the NYPD. Picture: Instagram

However, it appears 6ix9ine - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - swiftly unfollowed the NYPD and returned to following nobody on Instagram.

The rapper was forced to relocate to a second secret living location this week after his first was rumbled by a neighbour who filmed him on his decking at his initial safe house.

The neighbour, a young girl who clearly knew who the rainbow-haired rapper was, shared a video saying "So I'm in my f***ing room...6ix9ine is literally...he moved in to the house behind me...he's taking pictures on the back deck".

The 'GOOBA' rapper followed - and then swiftly unfollowed - the NYPD's official Instagram account.
The 'GOOBA' rapper followed - and then swiftly unfollowed - the NYPD's official Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

After dropping it last weekend, the video for 'GOOBA' broke the record for the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history, beating Eminem's 'Killshot' which held the title from 2018.

The video features 6ix9ine and a bevy of dancers, including his girlfriend Jade and her sister.

6ix9ine also broke the Instagram Live audience record after he picked up a staggering 2 million followers on his first live post-release, beating the record previously held Tory Lanez and Drake on the former's 'Quarantine Radio'.

6ix9ine dropped the video for 'GOOBA' on May 8 and went on to break YouTube's 24-hour viewing record.
6ix9ine dropped the video for 'GOOBA' on May 8 and went on to break YouTube's 24-hour viewing record. Picture: YouTube

During the live, 6ix9ine attempted to explain why he cooperated with police during his highly publicised trial following widespread criticism and trolling.

"Listen, I snitched, I ratted, but who was I supposed to be loyal to?," 6ix9ine questioned. "If you can't be loyal to me out here in the free world and you f**king my baby mom while I'm out on tour making money for all of us you back at home sleeping with my baby mom and then I get kidnapped then you try to kill me.

"If you can't be loyal to me out here in the free world, what makes you think if I would have held it down, you wouldn't violate me in the prison?"

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News!

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Tekashi 6ix9ine asks Future how to deal with babay mamas

Tekashi 6ix9ine hilariously trolls Future by asking for baby mama advice
Tekashi 6ix9ine spotted by fan in new safe house after relocating

Tekashi 6ix9ine's second address in two days leaked in new fan video
Tekashi 6ix9ine labelled "corny" by baby mama Sara Molina

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama slams "corny" rapper in Instagram post
Tekashi 6ix9ine's address leaks after neighbour spots him taking photos

Tekashi 6ix9ine forced to move home after neighbour leaks address in video
Sara Molina reveals 50 Cent helped Tekashi 6ix9ine "hide money" during IG Live rant

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama exposes 50 Cent for allegedly "hiding money"

More News

Bhad Bhabie and Yung Bans dating rumours upsets fans

Bhad Bhabie, 17 and Yung Bans, 20, spark dating rumours leaving fans "disgusted"
Snoop Dogg has challenged Jay-Z to a Verzuz battle on Instagram Live.

Snoop Dogg challenges Jay-Z to a song-for-song 'Verzuz' battle

Snoop Dogg

Billie Eilish reveals her favourite J Hus and Not3s songs

Billie Eilish 'loves' J Hus and Not3s & reveals her favourite songs by them
Kylie Jenner has been praised by fans for showing off the stretch marks on her breasts.

Kylie Jenner praised by fans for showing off her stretch marks
Tory Lanez debuts new braids hairstyle on Instagram

Tory Lanez roasted after debuting 'socially distanced' braids hairstyle