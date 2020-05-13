Tekashi 6ix9ine unfollows everyone apart from NYPD on Instagram

The 'GOOBA' rapper has returned to social media following his prison release last month.

Tekashi 6ix9ine shook up social media last week by dropping 'GOOBA', his first song and music video since leaving jail last month.

All eyes quickly turned to the 24-year-old rapper and subsequently his Instagram account, where some eagle-eyed fans spotted that he'd unfollowed everyone except the page of the New York Police Department.

However, it appears 6ix9ine - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - swiftly unfollowed the NYPD and returned to following nobody on Instagram.

The rapper was forced to relocate to a second secret living location this week after his first was rumbled by a neighbour who filmed him on his decking at his initial safe house.

The neighbour, a young girl who clearly knew who the rainbow-haired rapper was, shared a video saying "So I'm in my f***ing room...6ix9ine is literally...he moved in to the house behind me...he's taking pictures on the back deck".

After dropping it last weekend, the video for 'GOOBA' broke the record for the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history, beating Eminem's 'Killshot' which held the title from 2018.

The video features 6ix9ine and a bevy of dancers, including his girlfriend Jade and her sister.

6ix9ine also broke the Instagram Live audience record after he picked up a staggering 2 million followers on his first live post-release, beating the record previously held Tory Lanez and Drake on the former's 'Quarantine Radio'.

During the live, 6ix9ine attempted to explain why he cooperated with police during his highly publicised trial following widespread criticism and trolling.

"Listen, I snitched, I ratted, but who was I supposed to be loyal to?," 6ix9ine questioned. "If you can't be loyal to me out here in the free world and you f**king my baby mom while I'm out on tour making money for all of us you back at home sleeping with my baby mom and then I get kidnapped then you try to kill me.

"If you can't be loyal to me out here in the free world, what makes you think if I would have held it down, you wouldn't violate me in the prison?"