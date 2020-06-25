Tekashi 6ix9ine exposes Cardi B fans trying to block his first number one

Tekashi 6ix9ine reveals Cardi B’s fans tried to stop Nicki Minaj collaboration from going number one. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine exposes Cardi B's fans tried to stop his and Nicki Minaj's collaboration from going to number one.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has accused Cardi B fans of trying to sabotage his number one single, assisted by rapstress Nicki Minaj, called 'Trollz'.

The 24-year-old rapper recently gained his first ever number one song on Billboard Hot 100 charts after he paired with Minaj to collaborate on the hit single.

'Trollz' earned 116,000 units of sales in a week — the most in over a year — which led to 6ix9ine getting his first ever No.1. while it was Minaj's second No.1.

Although 6ix9ine is happy celebrating his number one single, he is still concerned with Cardi B fans, who he claims tried to sabotage him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine exposes Cardi B fan page on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Tekashi took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot from a Cardi B fan account, which urged other fans to buy DaBaby’s single “Rockstar” in order to prevent "Trollz" from reaching the top spot.

“Rockstar” is currently in second place after being number one last week.

The fan page allegedly set up a campaign paying $100 to chart prediction accounts on social media to post false predications.

Cardi's stan account also called Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and others fans to help push the agenda.

WARNING: Video below contains offensive language.

During his celebratory post, 6ix9ine wrote “THEY TIRED SO HARD PUSHING SOMEONE ELSES SONG LET THE WORLD KNOW WHAT YA DID !!!! YOU CANT BLACKBALL MEEEEEE IM TO BIG OF A STARRRRRRRRRRRR,”.

6ix9ine continued “OH ANNDDDDDDD ALL THE FANBASES THAT TEAMED UP TO PREVENT THIS NUMBER ONE I SAW THAT TOOOOO DEBUT NUMBER 1 WITH NONE OF YOU!”

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got into a physical altercation back in 2018. Picture: Getty

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s beef peaked during the 2018 New York Fashion Week when a physical altercation happened.

Regardless of any attempt of stopping 6ix9ine and Nicki from getting the number one stop, they have defeated them.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA