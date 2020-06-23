Tekashi 6ix9ine hilariously reacts as he scores first ever number one song

Tekashi 6ix9ine reacts to earning his first number one in new video. Picture: Getty/Instagram/YouTube

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has hilariously clapped back at his haters in a video, after receiving news he has earned his first number one.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has reacted to his hit single 'Trollz' featuring rapstress Nicki Minaj going No.1 in the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Just over a week, 6ix9ine and Nicki managed to get to the top of the charts with no radio play.

Despite the backlash the pair has been getting for collaborating, their fan bases collectively came together and ensured they got the top spot in the charts.

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's song "TROLLZ" is officially the number one single in America, though there wasn't much radio play or playlists placements supporting the track.

Although the pair have both received online hate for the song and it's controversial nature, they both happily responded to the good news.

Nicki and 6ix9ine responded on social media in a typically Nicki way.

The 37-year-old rapstress shared a 25-second clip on Twitter of herself laughing using the newly launched voice feature. She later thanked her fans in a selfie video.

However, Tekashi got more creative with his response to the good news.

The "GOOBA" rapper shared a video on Instagram of him beating his chest while spraying a bottle of champagne.

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj collaborate on song 'Trollz'. Picture: YouTube

6ix9ine captioned his video "#1 ON @billboard YOU CANT STOP ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME. DIDNT I TELL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO RADIOOOOOOOOO (ZERO) @applemusic @spotify@thelarryjackson @carlchery DIDNT GIVE US ANY MAJOR PLAYLISTING on Spotify and Apple" with multiple laughing faces emojis.

The 24 year-old rapper continued "THEY TIRED SO HARD PUSHING SOMEONE ELSES SONG 🤣🤣 LET THE WORLD KNOW WHAT YA DID !!!! YOU CANT BLACKBALL MEEEEEE IM TO BIG OF A STARRRRRRRRRRRR"

6ix9ine added "OH ANNDDDDDDD ALL THE FANBASES THAT TEAMED UP TO PREVENT THIS NUMBER ONE I SAW THAT TOOOOO"

"DEBUT NUMBER 1 WITH NONE OF YOU! HATERSSSS WATCH THIS 1 MILIION TIMES HATER HATER"

The rapper added "YOU CAN SAY WHAT EVER IM NUMBER 1 AND YOU CANT TAKE THAT FROM ME I WENT UP AGAINST THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND WON!!!!!!!!!

"@nickiminaj WE ARE THE F*CKING MONSTERS OF THIS SH*T I LOVE YOU MOMMAZZZ"

