Tekashi 6ix9ine's video exposing Snoop Dogg may have violated his parole

20 May 2020, 12:24 | Updated: 20 May 2020, 12:34

Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly breaches California law after sharing a video of Snoop Dogg
Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly breaches California law after sharing a video of Snoop Dogg. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine may have violated his parole, by exposing Snoop Dogg "cheating on his wife" with an Instagram video.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is potentially be risking his freedom as reports suggest the rapper may have violated his parole. This comes after the rapper exposed Snoop Dogg for allegedly cheating on his wife on Instagram.

Tekashi 6ix9ine claps back after accusing Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber of 'cheating'

The 24-year-old rapper exposed Snoop Dogg and claimed he allegedly cheated on his wife, Shante Broadus, with internet sensation Celina Powell.

The rainbow-hair rapper allegedly shared a photo from Snoop and Celina Powell's alleged sex tape, which may have caused legal tension in regards to his current situation.

According to Aceshowbiz, the Brooklyn rapper may have violated the terms of his parole by allegedly sharing "revenge porn" on social media. DJ Academiks caught wind of Tekashi's post and reposted it on his account, see below.

6ix9ine also posted a video of Snoop Dogg video calling Celina Powell and quickly deleted the post, possibly after realizing that he has violated the terms of his early prison release.

Due to California law, it is illegal for "any person who intentionally distributes the image of the intimate body part or body parts of another identifiable person, or an image of the person depicted engaged in an act of sexual intercourse."

View this post on Instagram

DESCRIBE ME IN ONE WORD 🤔

A post shared by IM BACK AND THEY MAD (@6ix9ine) on

The "GOOBA" rapper may have also violated California's wire-tapping laws. In the video, it seems as though Snoop wasn't aware that he was being filmed, making it a crime.

While 6ix9ine might not be the one who filmed the video, distributing or spreading any "secretly" recorded video on the Internet is also deemed illegal.

Fans blasted 6ix9ine for going too far in exposing Snoop Dogg and also accused him of violating California's revenge porn laws.

According to MTO News, at least a dozen of Snoop's fans have reported the "Gooba" hitmaker both to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and specifically lettered to the federal judge who released him from prison early.

However, it is unclear whether the FBI is investigating the matter.

6ix9ine exposes his DM he received from Snoop Dogg
6ix9ine exposes his DM he received from Snoop Dogg. Picture: Instagram

6ix9ine previously shared a screenshot of Snoop threatening him on Instagram. Dogg told 6ix9ine "Say b***h boy u gone learn. Hard head make a soft a**" via DM's.

He added, "o I forgot upi Already soft Lil b***h," before sending a couple of rat emojis.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News!

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Crazy Titch responds to Tekashi 6ix9ine"snitching"

Crazy Titch reacts to Tekashi 6ix9ine "snitching" in new interview
Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram, job and family revealed.

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram and real name revealed
Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Ariana Grande defending her No.1 Billboard chart position

Tekashi 6ix9ine claps back after accusing Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber of 'cheating'
Tekashi 6ix9ine debut his new colourful hairstyle on Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine divides fans with new rainbow braided hairstyle
Tekashi 6ix9ine baby mama taunts Future with savage Lori Harvey comment amid beef

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Molina savagely drags Lori Harvey amid Future beef

More News

Jennifer Lopez, 50, freaks out fans after they spot 'creepy man' in selfie.

Jennifer Lopez fans spooked after spotting 'creepy masked man' in her window
Jason Derulo chipped his two front teeth during a TikTok challenge.

WATCH: Jason Derulo 'breaks front teeth' during corn on the cob TikTok challenge
Kim Kardashian has come under fire for her new range of 'nude' face masks.

Kim Kardashian slammed over "offensive" face masks for black women
Ashanti responds to Ja Rule dating rumours

Ashanti finally responds to Ja Rule dating rumours

Nicki Minaj fans troll Usher after he claims she's a "product of Lil Kim"

Nicki Minaj fans drag Usher after singer says she's a "product of Lil Kim"

Nicki Minaj