Tekashi 6ix9ine's video exposing Snoop Dogg may have violated his parole

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine may have violated his parole, by exposing Snoop Dogg "cheating on his wife" with an Instagram video.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is potentially be risking his freedom as reports suggest the rapper may have violated his parole. This comes after the rapper exposed Snoop Dogg for allegedly cheating on his wife on Instagram.

The 24-year-old rapper exposed Snoop Dogg and claimed he allegedly cheated on his wife, Shante Broadus, with internet sensation Celina Powell.

The rainbow-hair rapper allegedly shared a photo from Snoop and Celina Powell's alleged sex tape, which may have caused legal tension in regards to his current situation.

According to Aceshowbiz, the Brooklyn rapper may have violated the terms of his parole by allegedly sharing "revenge porn" on social media. DJ Academiks caught wind of Tekashi's post and reposted it on his account, see below.

6ix9ine also posted a video of Snoop Dogg video calling Celina Powell and quickly deleted the post, possibly after realizing that he has violated the terms of his early prison release.

Due to California law, it is illegal for "any person who intentionally distributes the image of the intimate body part or body parts of another identifiable person, or an image of the person depicted engaged in an act of sexual intercourse."

The "GOOBA" rapper may have also violated California's wire-tapping laws. In the video, it seems as though Snoop wasn't aware that he was being filmed, making it a crime.

While 6ix9ine might not be the one who filmed the video, distributing or spreading any "secretly" recorded video on the Internet is also deemed illegal.

Fans blasted 6ix9ine for going too far in exposing Snoop Dogg and also accused him of violating California's revenge porn laws.

According to MTO News, at least a dozen of Snoop's fans have reported the "Gooba" hitmaker both to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and specifically lettered to the federal judge who released him from prison early.

However, it is unclear whether the FBI is investigating the matter.

6ix9ine previously shared a screenshot of Snoop threatening him on Instagram. Dogg told 6ix9ine "Say b***h boy u gone learn. Hard head make a soft a**" via DM's.

He added, "o I forgot upi Already soft Lil b***h," before sending a couple of rat emojis.

