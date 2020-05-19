Tekashi 6ix9ine claps back after accusing Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber of 'cheating'

Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Ariana Grande defending her No.1 Billboard chart position. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has responded to Ariana Grande defending her and Justin Bieber's No.1 Billboard Chart position.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has responded to Ariana Grande after the international pop star defended her and Justin Bieber's No.1 top spot on their Billboard's Hot 100 chart position.

This came after the 24-year-old rapper took to Instagram to call out Billboard for cooperating with artists to manipulate their songs on the charts.

During his rant, 6ix9ine singled out Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber specifically as their collaborative track "Stuck With U" after noticing his new "GOOBA" song charted at No.3.

In an Instagram post, Tekashi detailed how labels use their power and "manipulate the charts". As it pertained to Grande and Bieber, he said "they went from being fifth place to first place out of nowhere” on Instagram.

After achieving their number one record, Grande and Bieber took to Instagram where they both addressed the manipulation accusations.

Ariana's response came first, when she took to Instagram writing "I would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do...my fans bought the song."

"JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE)."

Grande continued on to explain how her their fans are "ride or die" and made them attain the no.1 spot.

She continued "sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try."

Giving advice to anybody trying to discredit artist who have earned their top spot, Grande said "I ask u to take a moment to humble yourself."

Justin Bieber defends Ariana Grande on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber chimed in also, defending Grande in a Instagram post.

On Monday (May 18) Tekashi 6ix9ine clapped back at Ariana Grande for her response. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video claiming his rant was at Billboard and not at her.

6ix9ine captioned the video ""@arianagrande All I’m saying is I worked super hard to make it out of Brooklyn NY. I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you."

"The millions who weren’t fortunate to be on T.V.. LIFE is REAL when you’re on welfare LIFE is REAL when you grow up with out a father."

"You don’t know what that is like. You say for me to be humble .... I don’t think you know what humble is.......... YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN 💯"

