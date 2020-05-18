Snoop Dogg's 'cheating' exposed by alleged mistress amid Tekashi 6ix9ine beef

Snoop Dogg was accused of cheating on his wife with Celina Powell and now 6ix9ine has called him out.

Snoop Dogg has always made his feelings on Tekashi 6ix9ine very clear since the 'GOOBA' rapper cooperated with the police, with Snoop labelling the New York rapper a "rat' on several occasions.

Now that 6ix9ine is back on Instagram after he was released from prison to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement, the rapper has decided to target Snoop Dogg and shared a video reportedly showing the 48-year-old Hip Hop legend speaking to a woman on FaceTime.

Alongside the now-deleted video on 6ix9ine's account, Tekashi wrote, "For 2 years while I was in jail PEOPLE STARTED WITH ME trying to end my career and it didn't work now they say LEAVE ME ALONE [sic]"

He went on to say, "this the world we live in GO APOLODIZE TO YA WIFE [sic]" before tagging Snoop Dogg's wife in the caption.

But shortly after that video was posted, the woman who Snoop Dogg had been rumoured to have cheated on his wife with, Celina Powell, also took to Instagram and posted a video appearing to expose the fact that Snoop Dogg had FaceTimed her to ask her to stop encouraging 6ix9ine.

The video showed a FaceTime call from someone saved in Celina's phone as 'Snoop' and it appeared that Snoop Dogg's pet dog Juelz was on the screen when the call was answered.

Alongside that video, Celina wrote, "@snoopdogg I’m not interested in teaming up with you against @6ix9ine, stop calling me askin why I’m egging him on ... And showing me your dog @juelzbroadus so I don’t screenshot you, was a rookie mistake.. you know I stay with two phones #TEAM6IX9INE".

The new drama comes just days after Snoop Dogg posted a loving message to his wife on Instagram, despite the continued rumours around his alleged cheating.

Posting about his wife, Snoop Dogg shared a picture of the pair and wrote, Thanks4 the . Kids loyalty stability n the ability to deal wit me on my worst days. u are appreciated [sic]".

With Tekashi 6ix9ine set to drop new music in a matter of days and no signs of his Instagram trolling coming to an end any time soon, it remains to be seen how this story will unfold.

