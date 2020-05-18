Who is Celina Powell? Job, nationality and Instagram revealed

Celina Powell is centre of a Snoop Dogg cheating scandal. Picture: Celina Powell/Instagram

Celina Powell is centre of Snoop Dogg cheating scandal again thanks to Tekashi 6ix9ine - but who is she? And why is she famous? Here’s some essential facts.

Celina Powell is back in the limelight again after Tekashi 6ix9ine resurfaced rumours of Snoop Dogg allegedly cheating on his wife with her.

The centre of the supposed cheating scandal, people are taking a closer look at Celina and who she really is - so what does Celina do? How old is she? And why is she famous?

Here are the essential facts about Celina including her Instagram and where she’s from:

Celina Powell is famous for her high profile romances with rappers. Picture: Celina Powell/Instagram

Who is Celina Powell and why is she famous?

Celina is a famous Instagram star and socialite known for her super sexy images and dramatic content.

She became famous when she made some controversial allegations against some of the biggest hip hop stars in the industry including Snoop Dogg, Waka Flocka Flame, Fetty Wap and more. Celina also claimed to be pregnant with Offset’s baby when he was with Cardi B.

Celina also goes by the nickname Black Widow.

Celina Powell's Instagram has a huge following thanks to her controversial posts. Picture: Celina Powell/Instagram

Where is Celina Powell from and what is her nationality?

An American, Celina lives in Colorado, Denver and has Puerto Rican heritage.

What is Celina Powell’s Instagram?

Her main source of drama, Celina has over 182,000 followers on her Instagram account @celinaapowellxo.

How old is Celina Powell?

Celina Powell is 24-years-old and was born on June 13th 1994.