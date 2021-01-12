Celina Powell dating history: alleged flings and boyfriends revealed.

Who is Celina Powell dating now and who does she claim to have dated?

Celina Powell is a notorious online personality known for attempting to 'expose' male celebrities with wild accusations and alleged sexual encounters.

Powell, 26, has admitted to lying about several claims she's made in the past, while many of her alleged 'flings' have denied any involvement with the controversial figure.

As for her dating history, it looks like Celina isn't dating anyone right now. Here's a list of the celebrities she claims to have engaged with over the last few years.

DJ Akademiks DJ Akademiks bought his rumoured girlfriend Celina Powell a G-Wagon. Picture: Getty Powell has dated infamous hip-hop insider and former Everyday Struggle host DJ Akademiks on-and-off in recent years. While the current state of their relationship is unclear, Akademiks may have put the wheels back in motion after buying Powell a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon in October 2020. Celina posted a photo of herself and her new whip, writing, "MY MAN SAID F*CK A BIRKIN & GOT ME 2020 G WAGON !!!!!!!! @iamakademiks baby wtffff 🤯 thank you so SO much !!! 😩😩😩 I’m crying I love u !!!!" "You’re welcome! You deserve it," Akademiks commented, "Every raggedy bih got a birkin these days... had to get a car suited for a true queen and a boss."

Aaron Carter Aaron Carter was rumoured to have dated Celina in 2018. Picture: Getty Powell reportedly dated child star Aaron Carter in the summer of 2018, with Powell posting a number of cosy selfies of the couple together on Instagram. "All smiles when I’m with you love," Celina captioned on of the images. "My Lil Babyy," she wrote alongside another. It's unclear how long the pair dated. However, soon after the images were posted, a representative for Carter said the actor was "single and dating and currently looking for the right girl."

Bryce Hall Celina and her friend Aliza hosted a livestream on Instagram and mentioned TikTok star Bryce Hall. Picture: Instagram At the beginning of 2021, Celina and her friend Aliza hosted a livestream on Instagram and mentioned TikTok star Bryce Hall. When one viewer asked about some alleged gossip involving Hall, Aliza asked Powell, "D'you wanna tell that story b*tch?" "There's a lot of f**king tea in this one, bro," continued Aliza, "She had to be lowkey because those TikTokers... they like only know their TikTok celebrities. They didn't know what Celina was known for." "Little do they know, this is the Celina Powell." Hall is yet to respond to the suggested allegations.

Tekashi 6ix9ine The pair had staged photos of themselves in bed together to leak online. Picture: Getty While serving the remainder of his jail sentence in home confinement, Tekashi 6ix9ine added fuel to the Snoop Dogg rumours including Celina Powell. The rapper encouraged Snoop to "apologise to his wife" over the claims, which Snoop has repeatedly denied. Meanwhile, Celina Powell later explained in a YouTube video that she had met up with 6ix9ine before his 2018 arrest, and the pair had staged photos of themselves in bed together to leak online, prompting romance rumours between the pair.

Offset Celina lied about carrying Offset's child. Picture: Getty Powell initially claimed to be pregnant with Migos rapper Offset's baby back in 2017. The claim continued into 2018 while his wife Cardi B was pregnant with their first child. Powell even posted a paternity test online - which was later revealed to be fake - and suggested that it proved Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was the real father of her alleged unborn baby, Karma. Powell eventually admitted to lying about the entire ordeal, confessing that she used images of her friend's ultrasound to spread the rumour. She later uploaded a video to YouTube titled 'WHY I LIED ABOUT BEING PREGNANT WITH OFFSETS BABY' detailing the drama.

Snoop Dogg Powell accused Snoop of cheating on his wife. Picture: Getty Celina Powell has repeatedly attempted to accuse Snoop Dogg of cheating on his wife, Shante Monique Broadus, with her during an alleged drug-fuelled sexual encounter. Snoop has vehemently denied the claims, and even announced plans to air a TV show called 'Clout Chasers' following the drama. During a lengthy 'storytime' video on YouTube, Powell went into great detail about the alleged rendezvous. She shared alleged screenshots of texts between herself and Snoop, which feature semi-naked photos and alleged FaceTime conversations.