Celina Powell claims Drake changed his phone number after she sent him nudes

Celina Powell won't leave Drake alone

Celina Powell is not done talking about Drake. On the Plug Talk Podcast, Celina and her friend Aliza revealed that the Way 2 Sexy rapper once changed his phone number due to the both of them constantly sending him nudes.

Talking to host Adam 22, Aliza said "Drake changed his number ‘cuz of us! f*ck that" to which Celina chimes in, "we’re happy about that, I take credit for that!".

"All I did was send him nudes like every month" the social media vixen admits whilst also saying that she wasn't so happy about being cut off by the Canadian rapper.

Earlier this year, alleged leaked text messages between Celina and the Certified Lover Boy went viral showing Drake responding to her text saying:

"Def never gave u my number. I know who u are. I want nooooo parts" to which she responded "welp okay. N yes you did it's still in my dm. I don't wanna upset you tho so I'll stop."

Drake then responded again sending back a screenshot proving her claims wrong. "Doesn't look like it lol", to which she replied "I just wanted you to open my DMs thanks, I don't wanna get blocked tho sooo I'll exit now".

Celina Powell is a notorious online personality known for attempting to 'expose' male celebrities with wild accusations and alleged sexual encounters.

Powell, 26, has admitted to lying about several claims she's made in the past, while many of her alleged 'flings' have denied any involvement with the controversial figures including Offset, DJ Akademiks, Aaron Carter and Tekashi 69.

