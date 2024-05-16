'Love Is Blind' Clay's mother speaks out against Celina Powell relationship

'Love Is Blind' Clay's mother speaks out against Celina Powell relationship. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

The infamous reality TV star from Love Is Blind's mother has issued a statement to son Clay after he revealed he was seeing OnlyFans model Celina Powell.

After Celina Powell, an OnlyFans model and influencer who gained notoriety from her alleged relationships with rappers Drake and Snoop Dogg, revealed that she is in a relationship with Clay from Love Is Blind, the internet has gone wild.

Clay Gravesande shot to fame on Netflix's reality show Love Is Blind, where he was coupled up with AD but eventually said 'no' at the wedding altar, has now found his match with Celina Powell.

However, his mother Margarita had some strong words to say about his new match with Celina, due to her saucy content online, and Clay has since responded publicly.

Celina Powell is an OnlyFans model. Picture: Instagram

The pair posed for cosy snaps together. Picture: Instagram

In a statement posted to Instagram, Clay's mother began by addressing fans who had sent her racy and inappropriate videos of Celina and asked them to stop.

"I didn't know who CP was until everyone started sending me her YouTube information," she wrote alongside a vomit emoji. "It's very interesting that some men will lose everything thinking that the apple is good but it's a forbidden choice (do better)."

She addressed her son directly: "Clayton Alexander, you know Jesus will allow things to occur. He's still trying to get your attention… please surrender to him."

Clay apologised to his mother. Picture: Instagram

Clay later responded to his Mother's comments by reposting her statement to his Instagram stories.

He captioned his repost: "Heard you Mom. My apologies."

Just the day before, Celina Powell debuted her relationship with the Netflix reality star with a series of saucy videos posted to her social media. Celina has now seemingly addressed Clay's mother's comments about their relationship in video shared to her Instagram Stories, where she lip-synched to Tupac's verse ""F--- you and your f---ing mama."