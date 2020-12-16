Celina Powell trolls Snoop Dogg's wife over cheating claims

Celina Powell trolls Snoop Dogg's wife over cheating claims. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Last year, Celina Powell claimed Snoop Dogg cheated on his wife with her on a drug-infused sexual encounter.

Celina Powell has previously exposed Snoop Dogg for allegedly cheating on his wife with her Now, the 24-year-old Instagram star is taking aim at his wife, Shante Broadus.

Around this time last year, Powell shared screenshots of texts and DMs between her and the rapper.

In a video Powell uploaded last year, she claimed she met Snoop at an apartment and they engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse.

She also claimed that the 49-year-old rapper snorted cocaine off of her chest.

The social media sensation also alleged that Snoop offered her $20,000 to keep quiet and make up for the situation.

Celina Powell claimed she slept with Snoop Dogg last year. Picture: Instagram

Now, Powell has brought the situation back up by throwing shade at Snoop Dogg's wife on her Instagram story.

Tagging Snoop's wife in a new post, Celina Powell shared a meme which read:"I took this b*tch n***a & she took him right tf back.. Damn my bad stingy ass b*tch." The meme was accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Snoop Dogg's wife, Broadus previously seemingly responded to Celina Powell's cheating allegations last year.

After the allegations, Snoop's wife took to Instagram and posted a few cryptic posts, addressing 24-year-old Powell's claims.

Broadus posted an emotional meme, which read: “U ever watch somebody u love turn into somebody u dont know [sad face] [broken heart].”

In the caption, Snoop's wife wrote, “Where Did We Go Wrong.”

