Snoop Dogg’s wife responds to 'Celina Powell cheating allegations' with emotional post

30 December 2019, 12:02

Snoop Dogg's wife speaks after Celina Powell alleges she had an affair with the rapper
Snoop Dogg's wife speaks after Celina Powell alleges she had an affair with the rapper. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Snoop Dogg's wife has posted cryptic memes after Celina Powell's cheating allegations. The YouTuber alleged that she had an affair with the West Coast rapper.

Snoop Dogg’s wife, Shante Monique Broadus, has responded to Celina Powell’s YouTube claims that she had an affair with the West Coast Hip-Hop mogul.

Snoop Dogg "exposed" after Celina Powell details alleged drug-fuelled sexual encounter

On Monday (Dec 23) the YouTube star, known for exposing Hip-Hop artists, took aim at Snoop Dogg, alleging the "Beautiful" rapper flew her out and had unprotected sex with her.

After the allegations, Snoop's wife took to Instagram and posted a few cryptic posts, addressing Powell's claims.

Broadus posted an emotional meme, which read: “U ever watch somebody u love turn into somebody u dont know [sad face] [broken heart].”

In the caption, Snoop's wife wrote, “Where Did We Go Wrong.”

View this post on Instagram

“Where Did We Go Wrong”

A post shared by Shante Monique Broadus (@bosslady_ent) on

Snoop's wife also posted a meme on her page which reads "This is a snake's mouth, it all makes f**king sense now" and captioned the post with laughing emoji's.

Many fans flooded Snoop's wife's comments, telling her not to believe Powell's claims, and encouraging her to "stay strong".

Snoop married his high school sweetheart Shante back in June 1997. The couple reportedly split in 2004, however renewed their vows in 2008. The couple currently have three children together.

What do you think of Powell's claims ?

