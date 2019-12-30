Snoop Dogg "exposed" after Celina Powell details alleged drug-fuelled sexual encounter

30 December 2019, 11:54 | Updated: 30 December 2019, 11:56

Celina Powell claimed to have slept with Snoop Dogg after he flew her out to his apartment.
Celina Powell claimed to have slept with Snoop Dogg after he flew her out to his apartment. Picture: Getty

Celina Powell previously lied about being pregnant with rapper Offset's child.

Snoop Dogg has been accused of cheating on his wife by infamous hip-hop groupie Celina Powell.

Powell, who previously admitted to lying about being pregnant with rapper Offset's child, attempted to expose Snoop, 48, last year by sharing alleged screenshots of texts between the pair, which featured semi-naked photos and alleged FaceTime conversations.

The 'Doggystyle' rapper denied the claims at the time - he even announced plans to air a TV show called 'Clout Chasers' - but now, Powell has posted a lengthy video explaining the alleged rendezvous.

Powell claims Snoop snorted drugs from her chest during their sexual encounter.
Powell claims Snoop snorted drugs from her chest during their sexual encounter. Picture: Instagram

Powell claims that after securing Snoop's phone number, the pair began texting and Facetiming before the rapper flew her out from Colorado to Los Angeles to see him.

After arriving at his apartment, Powell then alleges that the pair engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse, adding that at one point, Snoop snorted cocaine from her chest and stopped every few minutes to do so.

Powell claims that Snoop then invited her to the BET Awards as his guest, but she declined as she didn't have an outfit to wear.

Powell recalls a later meet-up with the rapper at his home in Los Angeles, which allegedly ended in Powell being dropped minutes from Snoop's house by his bodyguard at 5am with no way of getting home.

After ranting off at Snoop following the incident, Powell claims that Snoop transferred her $20,000 to make up for the drama.

At the time of writing, Snoop Dogg is yet to respond to Powell's latest allegations.

