Drake's alleged messages with Celina Powell leak online

Drake's alleged messages with Celina Powell leak online. Picture: Getty

Internet personality Powell is known for attempting to expose rappers and celebrities.

Notorious online personality Celina Powell is being dragged online over alleged text messages she sent to Drake.

The 26-year-old, who is known for attempting to expose male celebrities with controversial allegations, has become the centre of attention once again after the Canadian rapper appeared to ignore her advances.

known for attempting to expose male celebrities with controversial allegations. Picture: Instagram

The alleged texts show Drake ignoring Powell's advances. Picture: Getty

In the alleged text messages, Celina appears to be trying to engage with Drake, but the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' hitmaker swiftly shuts her down.

"Def never gave u my number. I know who u are. I want nooooo parts," the sender wrote. Celina wrote back, "welp okay. N yes you did it's still in my dm. I don't wanna upset you tho so I'll stop."

Drake hit back with a screenshot of the alleged direct messages in an attempt to prove her wrong. "Doesn't look like it lol," he wrote.

Drake’s texts to Celina Powell are amazing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZHNZ9S3qmE — adam22 (@adam22) January 11, 2021

Celina replied, "I just wanted you to open my DMs thanks," adding, "I don't wanna get blocked tho sooo I'll exit now."

Drake is yet to respond to the allegations, which went viral online. Meanwhile, Celina reposted the messages on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Not me being dragged 2 years later after Drake curved me".

Over on Twitter, she claimed she got Drizzy's phone number from Tory Lanez.

In the past, Powell has repeatedly attempted to accuse Snoop Dogg of cheating on his wife with her during an alleged drug-fuelled sexual encounter, which Snoop has previously denied.

Celina also claimed to be pregnant with Offset’s baby while he was with Cardi B, which she later confessed to lying about.