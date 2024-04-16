Inside Drake’s rap beef: Metro Boomin, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & Rick Ross feud explained

Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Here's the complete timeline of Drake's disses and who he is beefing with, including the likes of Metro Boomin, J. Cole, Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar.

Drake has been beefing with what seems like the whole rap scene in the past month, and with the inclusion of so many names and so many disses, it has been tricky to work out where it all started.

The rapper has had his say in a leaked diss track called 'Push Ups', in response to Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Rick Ross' diss tracks stemming from Kendrick's feature in 'Like That' released last month.

So, do you need a guide on Drake's rap beef? Here's everything you need to know and explained for you.

Confused about the Drake beef? We have you covered. . Picture: Getty

Who did Drake diss and why?

In Drake's diss track 'Push Ups', he mentions a fair few musicians in the industry including Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Future and Kendrick Lamar.

His song contained shots referencing Lamar (“How the fuck you big steppin’ with a size seven men’s on?”), and Metro Boomin (“Metro, shut your ho-ass up and make some drums”).

Drake went on to challenge the 'Big 3' remark, and would place 21 Savage, Travis Scott or SZA ahead of Kendrick.

Drake's diss track was primarily about Kendrick Lamar, who dropped 'Like That'. . Picture: Getty Images

What is the name of Drake’s diss track?

Drake's diss track is called Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50), but has been shortened to Push Ups in online discourse.

Drake's tour mate and longtime collaborator J. Cole got a mention in Push Ups, as he remarked: “I don't care what Cole think, that Dot sh*t was weak as f*ck."

Kendrick's verse on 'Like That' reignited the rap beef which started last year as he said: “F*ck sneak dissin’ / ‘First Person Shooter’ / I hope they came with three switches”, adding: “Motherf*ck the big three, n****, it’s just big me.”

J. Cole and Kendrick pictured in 2014. Picture: Getty

Who is involved in the Drake feud?

Here is a list of everyone somewhat involved in the Drake / Kendrick / rapper beef: