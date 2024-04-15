Inside Drake’s surgery rumours amid ‘nose job’ speculation

Inside Drake’s surgery rumours amid ‘nose job’ speculation. Picture: Getty Images

Has Drake had a nose job? Why did Rick Ross call him out for having plastic surgery? Here's everything you need to know about the rumours.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake has been hitting the headlines recently following numerous disses involving him and fellow rappers, and it has been taken to the next level after Rick Ross accused Drake of having a nose job.

However, the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper has hit back at Rick Ross's new song 'Champagne Moments (Drake Diss)' with the lyrics: "That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose" and also called him a "white boy".

So, what did Drake respond to Rick Ross' diss with? Has Drake had plastic surgery including a nose job? Here's everything you need to know.

Drake and Rick Ross have been beefing. Picture: Getty

Has Drake had plastic surgery or a nose job?

Drake took to social media on Sunday, April 14, and shared a text conversation with his mother Sandi Graham, in which he denied having any work done to his face.

His mother joked during the exchange: "Aubs- the internet is saying you got a nose job?? You looked the same to me in the kitchen today."

She went on to say: "I can’t believe you would get one without me … cuz you know I always wanted one. Don’t tell me that you got tattoos without me and now this too?"

Drake and his mother Sandi Graham are close. Picture: Getty

Drake responded to the nose job accusations on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Drizzy then replied to his mum "I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma," explaining that Rick Ross initiated the rumours from the diss.

The rapper took it one step further and suggested Ross was using a diabetes drug that can bring on weight loss: "He’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist,' he claimed adding, 'he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it."

Rick Ross then shared numerous pics of Drake calling him 'BBL Drizzy' with the nose emoji, and it seems the tiff is far off from stopping.