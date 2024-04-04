Pusha T weighs in on Drake feud amid Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar spat

4 April 2024, 16:30

Pusha T weighs in on Drake feud amid Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar spat
Pusha T weighs in on Drake feud amid Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar spat. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

The rapper has had his say about the feud between Drake, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pusha T has had his say on the feud between fellow rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar, after the 'Humble' rapper appeared to diss Drizzy on a new Metro Boomin & Future track.

The rapper has had a long running feud with the 'Rich Baby Daddy' musician, and Drake has seen drama with a multitude of fellow industry members, including Rick Ross and Kendrick & Future.

Now, Pusha T has made a jab at Drake, following the most notable beef between the pair in 2018, when Drake made 'Duppy Freestyle' in response to T's song 'Infrared'.

Drake's eighth project should be coming soon!
Drake was dissed by Kendrick Lamar. . Picture: Getty

After a Twitter user shared his thoughts on Drake and Pusha T's longstanding beef throughout the years: "I just wanted to point out that after all these years of mob talk from Drake, nobody ever laid a finger on @PUSHA_T"

Pusha then responded to this tweet and replied: "Not a pinky nail..." alongside a laughing emoji.

Fans were quick to react to Pusha T's response to Drake's ongoing feud with his fellow rappers as one said: "I love it when my gangsta rappers talk gangsta sh*t."

Pusha T has had his say.
Pusha T has had his say. Picture: Getty

Others were less impressed with Pusha T's response as another quipped: "Pusha just salty he was/will never be on Drakes level."

Pusha T's comments come after Drake was dissed by Kendrick on the new song 'Like That' from

'Fore all your dogs gettin' buried/That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary." raps Lamar.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is Beyoncé going on a 'COWBOY CARTER' tour in 2024?

Is Beyoncé going on a 'COWBOY CARTER' tour in 2024?

Met Gala 2024: All the celebs who will skip this year & the guest list

Met Gala 2024: All the celebs who will skip this year & the guest list

Chance The Rapper announces divorce from wife Kirsten Corley after five years of marriage

Chance The Rapper announces divorce from wife Kirsten Corley after five years of marriage

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Trending

When did Beyonce and Jay-Z meet and when did they start dating?

When did Beyonce and Jay-Z meet and when did they start dating?

How many kids does rapper Diddy have, who are their baby mommas and what are their names?

Diddy kids: How many children does he have & what are their names?

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton shares new footage from home raid and slams ‘excessive force’ used

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton shares new footage from home raid and slams ‘excessive force’ used

Cardi B details ‘embarrassing’ encounter after meeting Rihanna at recent dinner

Cardi B details ‘embarrassing’ encounter after meeting Rihanna at recent dinner

Drake sends shots at Travis Scott amid Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake sends shots at Travis Scott amid Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar feud

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working