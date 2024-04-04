Pusha T weighs in on Drake feud amid Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar spat

Pusha T weighs in on Drake feud amid Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar spat. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

The rapper has had his say about the feud between Drake, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar.

Pusha T has had his say on the feud between fellow rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar, after the 'Humble' rapper appeared to diss Drizzy on a new Metro Boomin & Future track.

The rapper has had a long running feud with the 'Rich Baby Daddy' musician, and Drake has seen drama with a multitude of fellow industry members, including Rick Ross and Kendrick & Future.

Now, Pusha T has made a jab at Drake, following the most notable beef between the pair in 2018, when Drake made 'Duppy Freestyle' in response to T's song 'Infrared'.

Drake was dissed by Kendrick Lamar. . Picture: Getty

After a Twitter user shared his thoughts on Drake and Pusha T's longstanding beef throughout the years: "I just wanted to point out that after all these years of mob talk from Drake, nobody ever laid a finger on @PUSHA_T"

Pusha then responded to this tweet and replied: "Not a pinky nail..." alongside a laughing emoji.

Fans were quick to react to Pusha T's response to Drake's ongoing feud with his fellow rappers as one said: "I love it when my gangsta rappers talk gangsta sh*t."

Pusha T has had his say. Picture: Getty

Not a pinky nail…🤣 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) April 2, 2024

Others were less impressed with Pusha T's response as another quipped: "Pusha just salty he was/will never be on Drakes level."

Pusha T's comments come after Drake was dissed by Kendrick on the new song 'Like That' from

'Fore all your dogs gettin' buried/That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary." raps Lamar.