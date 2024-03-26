Drake’s dad Dennis Graham weighs in on Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake's father Dennis has appeared to shade Metro Boomin and Future over the 'feud' between his son and Kendrick Lamar.

Drake's dad Dennis Graham has had his say on his son being dissed on Metro Boomin & Future's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU.

Kendrick Lamar had a surprise feature on the song Like That, where he appeared to diss the rapper Drake with some very telling lyrics.

Now, Graham has responded to the remarks made on social media concerning Drake's diss.

Taking to Instagram, Dennis shared a message with his 300,000 followers that appeared to be from the POV of Metro Boomin & Future.

"Yo, I am about to drop some new music, and I am not sure if it’s going to sell, but I am going to call some of my homies and get them [to] start a beef with Drake, and get them to unfollow him, and that’s going [to] make my s**t shoot up to No. 1," he quipped.

Dennis continued by saying: “I’m sure this is going to work, so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets! I WILL BE No. 1 one day!”

Fans were quick to comment on Dennis' post, with some making fun of Drake's dad getting involved with the alleged feud.

"Damn Drake can’t even handle his own beef lol," quipped one fan as another said: "Dennis the menace."

Drake allegedly responded to the feud during a recent tour stop, and took to the stage to confirm that he has "got my head held high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down…"