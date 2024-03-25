Drake responds following Kendrick Lamar diss and Metro Boomin feud
25 March 2024, 11:32
Drake has addressed Kendrick Lamar dissing him and J. Cole live on stage at one of his concerts.
Drake has spoken out following Kendrick Lamar's 'diss' in a new song off of Metro Boomin and Future's joint album.
The 37-year-old rapper decided to address the diss on stage at a recent tour stop in Florida in the form of a speech during his tour.
Kendrick appeared on Future & Metro Boomin's song Like That, with many taking the song to be reigniting the drama between Drizzy and Kendrick, with the rapper declaring he is 'choosing violence' at the start of the track.
Taking to the stage in Florida, Drake told the crowd: "I got my head held high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down…"
He continued: "I know no matter what there’s not a n***a on this earth that could ever f*ck with me in my life."
In Kendrick's song Like That, he raps: "“F*ck sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," which fans took as a direct hit at Drake and J. Cole.
“I got my head held high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down… and I know no matter what there’s not a n**ga on this earth that could ever f*ck with me in my life.”
This lyric appears to be a reference to Drake and J. Cole's single "First Person Shooter", and the subsequent joint tour which has followed.
Kendrick also references Drake's recent album For All The Dogs: "‘fore all your dawgs gettin’ buried."
It seems that the Drizzy and Kendrick beef has been reignited...