18 March 2024, 11:53

Latto fuels rumours that Drake is 'dating' her younger sister.

By Anna Suffolk

Did Latto confirm that Drake is dating her younger sister Brooklyn Nikole? Here's everything you need to know.

Latto has added more fuel to the rumours that her 21-year-old younger sister Brooklyn Nikole is dating Drake following a cheeky social media repost.

The 'Big Energy' rapper's younger sister and the 37-year-old rapper were spotted last week leaving a restaurant, which went viral across social media.

Now, Latto has seemingly responded to the rumours Brooklyn Nikole is seeing Drake by reposting a very telling post on Instagram.

Brooklyn (L) pictured with sister Latto (R).

Drizzy shared an Instagram post of his recent tour antics, including a photo of a 'Clayco Water' bottle, which seemed to catch a lot of people's attention.

Latto went one step further and reposted Drake's picture to her story with the caption 'W Clayco'.

Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, grew up in Clayco, which is in the metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia alongside sister Brooklyn Nikole.

Latto reposted Drake's Instagram post.
Drake has had a string of famous flings.

Fans were quick to notice the connection between Latto and Drake, and took to social media to voice their opinion.

“Why can’t these men date women their age. 21 is a baby to drake" a fan tweeted. Another suggested Drake was 'talking about brooklyn on “calling for you”'.

This is not the first time Drizzy has hinted that there is something going on between himself and Brooklyn Nikole, and dropped a remix to 4batz's song 'date @ 8', which sent fans into a frenzy. The lyric "What kinda water they servin' in Clayco" references Latto and Brooklyn's childhood place of Clayco (slang for Clayton County, Georgia).

