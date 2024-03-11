Drake, 37, spotted on 'date' with Latto's younger sister Brooklyn Nikole, 21

11 March 2024, 11:24

Drake calls Kylie Jenner a “side piece” in song lyrics

By Anna Suffolk

Drake is rumoured to be dating Latto's 21-year-old younger sister Brooklyn Nikole after being spotted together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

37-year-old Drake is rumoured to be dating fellow rapper Latto's younger sister Brooklyn Nikole, 21, after being spotted at a restaurant together.

Footage has circulated on social media showing the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper and Nikole leaving a restaurant with friends.

Fans have since speculated that Drake's recent remix of 4batz's 'date @ 8' even mentions 21-year-old Brooklyn, thanks to a telling lyric.

Drake and 21 Savage on tour together.
Drake is currently on tour across the US. . Picture: Getty

  1. Is Drake dating Latto's sister Brooklyn Nikole?

    A video of Drizzy and Brooklyn Nikole has been circulating around social media which shows the pair leaving a restaurant together with friends.

    Neither Drake or Brooklyn has spoken out about the rumoured relationship, however fans have had their say on social media.

    Drake dropped a remix to 4batz's song 'date @ 8', and the lyric "What kinda water they servin' in Clayco" has sent fans in a frenzy, as it references Latto and Brooklyn's childhood place of Clayco (slang for Clayton County, Georgia).

    Drake's eighth project should be coming soon!
    Drake was spotted with Latto's 21-year-old sister. . Picture: Getty

  2. Who is Brooklyn Nikole, Drake's rumoured girlfriend?

    21-year-old Brooklyn Nikole is an influencer, model and younger sister of rapper Latto.

    She was born in July 2002, making her 16 years younger than Drake.

    It is unclear when Drake and Nikole first connected, however Latto and Nikole both attended Drizzy's 'It's All A Blur' tour in September 2023.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

‘Pregnant’ Ashanti’s mother speaks out about Nelly baby rumours for the first time

‘Pregnant’ Ashanti’s mother speaks out about Nelly baby rumours for the first time

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Here’s how much Anthony Joshua made during his Francis Ngannou fight

Here’s how much Anthony Joshua made during his Francis Ngannou fight

North West’s debut album ‘Elementary School Dropout’: Everything we know so far

North West’s debut album ‘Elementary School Dropout’: Everything we know so far

Trending

Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Sophie Brussaux

Drake

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is nominated for eviction & how to vote

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is nominated for eviction & how to vote

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick, 14, shows off £5K watch in rare appearance

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick, 14, shows off £5K watch in rare appearance

Celebrating International Women's Day on Capital XTRA: Behind The Microphone

Celebrating International Women's Day on Capital XTRA: Behind The Microphone

Tyla Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Tyla Debut Album 'TYLA': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working