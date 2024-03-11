Drake, 37, spotted on 'date' with Latto's younger sister Brooklyn Nikole, 21
11 March 2024, 11:24
Drake calls Kylie Jenner a “side piece” in song lyrics
Drake is rumoured to be dating Latto's 21-year-old younger sister Brooklyn Nikole after being spotted together.
37-year-old Drake is rumoured to be dating fellow rapper Latto's younger sister Brooklyn Nikole, 21, after being spotted at a restaurant together.
Footage has circulated on social media showing the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper and Nikole leaving a restaurant with friends.
Fans have since speculated that Drake's recent remix of 4batz's 'date @ 8' even mentions 21-year-old Brooklyn, thanks to a telling lyric.
Is Drake dating Latto's sister Brooklyn Nikole?
A video of Drizzy and Brooklyn Nikole has been circulating around social media which shows the pair leaving a restaurant together with friends.
Neither Drake or Brooklyn has spoken out about the rumoured relationship, however fans have had their say on social media.
Drake dropped a remix to 4batz's song 'date @ 8', and the lyric "What kinda water they servin' in Clayco" has sent fans in a frenzy, as it references Latto and Brooklyn's childhood place of Clayco (slang for Clayton County, Georgia).
CANDID CAMERA 📸 | Drake spotted out and about with Latto’s little sister Brooklyn Nikole. 👀 pic.twitter.com/EFgof4OSYq— KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) March 9, 2024
Who is Brooklyn Nikole, Drake's rumoured girlfriend?
21-year-old Brooklyn Nikole is an influencer, model and younger sister of rapper Latto.
She was born in July 2002, making her 16 years younger than Drake.
It is unclear when Drake and Nikole first connected, however Latto and Nikole both attended Drizzy's 'It's All A Blur' tour in September 2023.