Drake, 37, spotted on 'date' with Latto's younger sister Brooklyn Nikole, 21

By Anna Suffolk

Drake is rumoured to be dating Latto's 21-year-old younger sister Brooklyn Nikole after being spotted together.

37-year-old Drake is rumoured to be dating fellow rapper Latto's younger sister Brooklyn Nikole, 21, after being spotted at a restaurant together.

Footage has circulated on social media showing the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper and Nikole leaving a restaurant with friends.

Fans have since speculated that Drake's recent remix of 4batz's 'date @ 8' even mentions 21-year-old Brooklyn, thanks to a telling lyric.

Drake is currently on tour across the US. . Picture: Getty