Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Serena Williams

Drake’s son Adonis speaks French with mother Sophie Brussaux

Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend, and who are his ex-girlfriends? Here's who Drake is dating in 2025? Is the OG Lover Boy bringing a girl to Wireless 2025?

Drake is pretty private when it comes to his love life; seeing him with a woman that he’s dating is a very rare sighting.

Fans will surely be keeping their eyes peeled for a mysterious girl in the wings, ahead of his three-day takeover at Wireless 2025.

However, the Canadian rapper has been linked to countless high-profile women since his rise to fame over a decade ago, including Rihanna, Jorja Smith, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and the mother of his child, artist and former actress Sophie Brussaux.

So, who is Drake dating in 2025? Does he currently have a girlfriend? Here's everything you need to know.

Drake has had a string of famous flings. . Picture: Instagram

Who is Drake dating in 2025?

As of early 2025, Drake publicly appears to be single and does not have a girlfriend.

Brooklyn Nikole

38-year-old Drake was rumoured to be dating fellow rapper Latto's younger sister Brooklyn Nikole, 21, after being spotted at a restaurant together in 2024.

Footage has circulated on social media showing the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper and Nikole leaving a restaurant with friends.

Drake dropped a remix to 4batz's song 'date @ 8', and the lyric "What kinda water they servin' in Clayco" has sent fans in a frenzy, as it references Latto and Brooklyn's childhood place of Clayco (slang for Clayton County, Georgia).

Drake is also known to be close friends with Latto, most recently her popping out at his three-day takeover at Wireless 2025, fans suggesting this could suggest a connection with the family.

Brooklyn (L) pictured with sister Latto (R). Picture: Getty

Lilah Pi

Drake and R&B singer Lilah Pi from London have sparked dating rumours after the rapper penned a sweet birthday message to the 25-year-old.

'More life to the gyal that's impossible to duplicate,' he wrote alongside a gorgeous photo of Lilah. 'My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi happy birthday.'

She also is in the lyrics to Drake's feature on J Hus' song 'Who Told You': "So Lilah Pi, don't make my eye cry / Let me hold your controller, I'm not one of the controllin' guys."

Lilah Pi is an R&B singer from London. Picture: Instagram

Cecilia Rose

Drake and model Cecilia Rose were reportedly seeing each other after CCTV footage caught two figures resembling them walking through a Balenciaga store.

Apparently, Drake treated the 23-year-model to anything she wanted from the store, and she reportedly spent $300k.

Cecilia or Cece was featured in the 'Wait for You' video Drake released earlier this year, sparking rumours of a love interest.

She is an OnlyFans star as well as notable on TikTok.

Cecilia is a model and OnlyFans creator. Picture: Instagram

Chantel Everett

Drake has reportedly been messaging the 90 Day Fiancé star since she split with her husband of six years Pedro Jimeno, according to sources.

An insider told Media Take Out that the rapper has been messaging the reality star, as "Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was at, and she responded".

They added: "They've been DMing each other back and forth, and are planning to meet up soon."

Drake and Chantel's relationship is reported to be in the 'early stages', with the source revealing that [women] "might not at first expect any romance with Champagne Papi but, before long, it always ends up that way".

Chantel and her ex-husband Pedro Jimeno found fame on the reality show 90 Day Fiancé, but divorced earlier this year after six years of marriage.

Chantel is a model and reality star. Picture: Instagram

Johanna Leia

Drake was spotted on an intimate date with model and reality TV star Johanna Leia at an empty Dodger Stadium in July 2021 in Los Angeles.

It turns out, she and Drake had been secretly dating for months, according to TMZ. It's thought that the pair met a few months ago prior through high school basketball. Johanna's son, Amari Bailey, is a future basketball star.

Drake reportedly gave Amari advice on "finances, fame and life, in general," and "how to handle all the attention and pressure that comes with being a star player."

Drake and Amari have supposed spent time together one-on-one, while he, Drake, and Leia have spent time together at Drake's house as well.

However, it was reported three months later that the pair had called it quits, and that the rapper had already moved on to a Miami-based, Canadian-born woman.

Drake was spotted on an intimate date with model and reality TV star Johanna Leia. Picture: Instagram/@johannaleia

Naomi Sharon

During the recording process of his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, Drake was romantically linked to singer Naomi Sharon.

Reports emerged that Drake may have played a part in the breakdown of Sharon's relationship with her now ex-fiancé Jamie Sun, who opened up about their split on social media.

He claimed the couple were together for eight years before confirming their split on Instagram. "I am no longer with the person people think I am together with," his lengthy caption began. "I am no longer with the 8 years I thought I was together with. I am no longer with the engagement I thought I was together with."

"I am no longer with broken trust I was brought together with. I am no longer with the pain I thought I was together with. I am now with the acceptance I want to be together with. I am now with the healing I want to be together with."

Sharon, who is of Dutch and Caribbean descent, is yet to publicly address the claims. However, fans were left convinced that she hinted at the situation in a video she posted of herself singing online shortly after the reports broke.

Drake is also yet to respond to the reports.

Drake was linked to singer Naomi Sharon during the recording of his album Certified Lover Boy. Picture: Instagram/@naomisharon

Kylie Jenner

At the end of 2019, just a few months after her split with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner was rumoured to have dated Drake, with sources claiming they had "mutual feelings" for each other.

Reports later suggested things had cooled down between the pair, claiming Kylie was turned off by his reputation as a notorious womaniser. "She’s smarter than that," a source said.

Drake has been a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenners for years; he even performed at Kylie's 16th birthday party.

In May 2020, a song by Drake was accidentally played during a livestream where he refers to Kylie as a 'side-piece'. The rapper later took to Instagram to clear up the mishap and apologised for the lyrics.

"A song that Mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn't have been played," he began. "It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue."

Drake added, "Last thing I'd want to do is wake up and have any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day." Kylie reportedly laughed off the song.

Drake and Kylie Jenner were rumoured to have dated after her split with Travis Scott. Picture: Getty

Bella Harris

Drake was romantically linked to model Bella Harris in September 2018, reportedly shutting down a whole restaurant in Washington, D.C. just for a date night with the beauty.

Harris is the daughter of successful music producer and frequent Janet Jackson collaborator, Jimmy Jam. The alleged romance raised a few eyebrows as Bella was just 18 years old at the time, while Drake was 31.

However, Harris went on to debunk the rumours. "Coming off an amazing New York fashion week, I feel I need to set the record straight," she wrote on Instagram, "I did not dine in DC recently. I was happily working & dining in NYC everyday."

An alleged source close to the rapper also claimed that the pair had "never been dating."

Drake was romantically linked to model Bella Harris in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Zmeena

In June 2018, Drake was spotted leaving Toronto restaurant Sotto Sotto with voluptuous model Zmeena in the early hours.

The aspiring actress and dancer has over a million followers on Instagram and is best known for her twerking videos online.

In June 2018, Drake was spotted leaving Toronto restaurant Sotto Sotto with voluptuous model Zmeena. Picture: Instagram

Malaika Terry

In the summer of 2018, Drake was linked to Jamaican-Irish Instagram model Malaika Terry.

The OVO head honcho was pictured walking around his native Toronto with Terry, and things were said to be getting serious between the pair, with some reports even suggested she'd met his mother.

In the summer of 2018, Drake was linked to Jamaican-Irish Instagram model Malaika Terry. Picture: Instagram

Lateysha Grace

Drake allegedly took an interest in Welsh reality star Lateysha Grace in mid-2018, around the same time he was linked to British singer Raye.

The rapper had been spending a lot of time in London promoting his fifth studio album Scorpion.

Drake was linked to reality TV star Lateysha Grace. Picture: Instagram

Raye

In April 2018, Drake was rumoured to be dating British singer Raye, with reports claiming that the pair had spent some time together while the rapper was visiting London.

A source at the time claimed Drake took an interest in Raye because of her song writing skills and the pair went on a “string of dates”, with Drake taking her to eat at his favourite spot in Central London.

In April 2018, Drake was rumoured to be dating British singer Raye. Picture: Instagram

Bella Hadid

In October 2017, reports surfaced claiming Drake had been secretly wining and dining model Bella Hadid for four months. The source said that they "started out casual, but they’re definitely serious now."

It was also rumoured that Drake had thrown Bella party for her 21st birthday. However, their alleged fling didn't come without problems - Bella's ex-boyfriend at the time was The Weeknd, Drake's friend and frequent collaborator.

Things reportedly got frosty between Drake and his fellow Canadian hitmaker, who later went on to date Bella again until their final split in 2019.

In October 2017, reports surfaced claiming Drake had been secretly wining and dining model Bella Hadid. Picture: Getty

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude

Drake sparked romance rumours with NBA sports broadcaster Rosalyn Gold-Onwude when he took her as his date to the 2017 NBA Finals. Considering the only woman you usually catch Drake with on red carpets is his mother, it’s no surprise that Drake and his date raised some eyebrows.

Back in December 2015, the rapper shared a photo of him and Rosalyn to Instagram and cheekily captioned the post, "When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game @rosgo21."

The status of their relationship was never confirmed and no-one really knows if these two are still on good terms. Interestingly, at the time of Drake's infamous beef with Pusha T, Rosalyn reportedly retweeted a tweet in agreement with Pusha T.

Drake sparked romance rumours with NBA sports broadcaster Rosalyn Gold-Onwude when he took her as his date to the 2017 NBA Finals. Picture: Getty

Jorja Smith

Drake reportedly dated British singer Jorja Smith in 2017. The rapper posted photos with the 'Blue Lights' singer on his Instagram account at the time, and she was the opening act on the Birmingham leg of his Boy Meets World Tour.

The pair were also spotted together in her hometown Warsall, with a source at the time adding, "It’s more than just a one-off fling." Drake was even rumoured to have got the number '11' tattooed on him in honour of Jorja's birthday.

On his song 'March 14th', taken from his album Scorpion, Drake alludes to the fact that the inking is now in honour of his son Adonis' birthday since the couple broke up. "I got this 11 tatted for somebody, now it's yours."

The song 'Jaded' from the same album is thought to be about Smith and the breakdown of their relationship.

Jorja Smith and Drake reportedly dated in 2017. Picture: Getty

Sophie Brussaux

Sophie Brussaux, an artist and former film star, is the mother of Drake's son, Adonis. Sophie and Drake were first linked after being spotted having dinner together in January 2017 at a restaurant in Amsterdam.

Two months later, reports surfaced that Sophie was pregnant with Drake's child, and the story became the subject of much media attention. She gave birth to their son on 11th October 2017.

Drake didn't address the birth of his son until the release of his 2018 album Scorpion, where he expressed a desire to keep his child's privacy.

However, in the months leading up to the album's release, Drake's entry to fatherhood was exposed by rapper Pusha T in a diss track titled 'The Story of Adidon', where he accused Drake of hiding his child from the world.

Sophie Brussaux, an artist and former film star, is the mother of Drake's son, Adonis. Picture: Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

Drake and Jennifer Lopez ignited surprising relationship rumours at the end of 2016 after posting a cosy photo together, sending social media into a frenzy.

Lopez went on to support the rapper at a New Year’s Eve show he was playing at in Las Vegas. Their whirlwind romance was short lived, however, as the pair called it quits less than two months later.

In 2024, according to In Touch, J-Lo and Drake have allegedly been 'texting everyday' amid her split earlier this summer.

A source told the publication that the rapper, 37, contacted the 'Jenny From The Block' singer, 55, almost immediately following her divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

The pair have reportedly been in regular contact for months, as the insider revealed: “As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out."He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her.”

Drake and Jennifer Lopez were linked towards the end of 2016. Picture: Instagram

Rihanna

Ah, Drake and Rihanna. The ultimate will-they-won't-they.

They’ve never properly confirmed what went on between them, but Drake has previously said that he and the singer "had their moment" when he appeared on the Ellen Show in 2013.

That moment in question went on for at least a few more years as the pair continued to have a lot of PDA in their music videos and performances, and were spotted leaving clubs together on a number of occasions.

Drake and Rihanna have been on and off for years. Picture: Getty

During Drake’s Summer Sixteen Tour while Rihanna performed with him on stage, he told her, "You showed up two nights in a row for my city, you might have to go half on a baby."

Since then, Drake declared his love for the Bajan beauty on stage at the 2016 VMAs, an infamous encounter that the 'Work' singer later described as “awkward.” In May 2018, Rihanna said that she and Drake "don’t have a friendship now."

In October 2023 after the release of Drizzy's 'For All The Dogs' album, he appeared to take a swipe at Rihanna in the song Fear of Heights.

Rihanna is dating and has two children with rapper ASAP Rocky. Picture: Getty

He sung: "Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you? That could never be."

'"etter him than me, better it's not me," raps Drake. "Yeah, that man, he still with you. He can't leave you. Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have in fact holidayed in the Lesser Antilles multiple times as a couple.

Did Drake date Serena Williams?

Drake was spotted watching Serena play tennis on a number of occasions between 2011 and 2018. Although the pair never confirmed that they ever dated, the signs were there, two being in the form of them kissing in public.

Drake tweeting about "putting it on her and making her sweat" in a game of tennis. Drake has also seemed to reference the tennis champion on a few of his songs including on his 2013 track 'Worst Behaviour.'

He rapped, "I'm with my whole set/Tennis matches at the crib/ I swear I could beat Serena when she playin' with her left."

Serena Williams at the premiere of her show 'Being Serena'. Picture: Getty

Interestingly, Drake released 100 gigs, which shared some exclusive old videos with his fans, and one included Serena's mention on Too Good.

He tells his mother Sandra Graham about the lyrics, saying: “When I make songs about women, I also make songs for them. If I’m gonna talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making a song that they’d like."He then mentioned the tennis star by name,

"I know Serena very well and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but she’ll also not hate me for it because it’s light-hearted.”

Nicki Minaj

Drake and Nicki Minaj have been close for a very long time, probably for as long as they’ve both been on Lil Wayne’s Young Money label.

However, these two have been toeing around the subject of an alleged hook-up since Drake said that he wanted to marry Nicki Minaj on his debut album, Take Care, back in 2010.

Although Nicki Minaj has always referred to Drake as a brother, they’ve definitely been spotted looking like more than that in the past, for example in Nicki’s 'Anaconda' video where she gave Drizzy a lap dance.

Drake and Nicki also had their fans fooled when they pretended that they got married.

Drake and Nicki Minaj have been close for a very long time. Picture: Getty

Tyra Banks

Drake told Ellen DeGeneres that him and supermodel Tyra Banks went to Disneyland together incognito in 2013, and Tyra Banks has since basically confirmed it.