Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends? Here's who Drake is dating in 2021.

Drake is pretty private when it comes to his love life; seeing him with a woman that he’s dating is a very rare sighting.

However, the Canadian rapper has been linked to countless high profile women since his rise to fame over a decade ago, including Rihanna, Jorja Smith and the mother of his child, artist and former actress Sophie Brussaux.

In case you missed it, here's a comprehensive list of Drake's dating history.

Kylie Jenner

At the end of 2019, just a few months after her split with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner was rumoured to have dated Drake, with sources claiming they had "mutual feelings" for each other.

Reports later suggested things had cooled down between the pair, claiming Kylie was turned off by his reputation as a notorious womaniser. "She’s smarter than that," a source said.

Drake has been a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenners for years; he even performed at Kylie's 16th birthday party.

In May 2020, a song by Drake was accidentally played during a livestream where he refers to Kylie as a 'side-piece'. The rapper later took to Instagram to clear up the mishap and apologised for the lyrics.

"A song that Mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn't have been played," he began. "It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue."

Drake added, "Last thing I'd want to do is wake up and have any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day." Kylie reportedly laughed off the song.

Drake and Kylie Jenner were rumoured to have dated after her split with Travis Scott. Picture: Getty

Bella Harris

Drake was romantically linked to model Bella Harris in September 2018, reportedly shutting down a whole restaurant in Washington, D.C. just for a date night with the beauty.

Harris is the daughter of successful music producer and frequent Janet Jackson collaborator, Jimmy Jam. The alleged romance raised a few eyebrows as Bella was just 18 years old at the time, while Drake was 31.

However, Harris went on to debunk the rumours. "Coming off an amazing New York fashion week, I feel I need to set the record straight," she wrote on Instagram, "I did not dine in DC recently. I was happily working & dining in NYC everyday."

An alleged source close to the rapper also claimed that the pair had "never been dating."

Drake was romantically linked to model Bella Harris in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Zmeena

In June 2018, Drake was spotted leaving Toronto restaurant Sotto Sotto with voluptuous model Zmeena in the early hours.

The aspiring actress and dancer has over a million followers on Instagram and is best known for her twerking videos online.

In June 2018, Drake was spotted leaving Toronto restaurant Sotto Sotto with voluptuous model Zmeena. Picture: Instagram

Malaika Terry

In the summer of 2018, Drake was linked to Jamaican-Irish Instagram model Malaika Terry.

The OVO head honcho was pictured walking around his native Toronto with Terry, and things were said to be getting serious between the pair, with some reports even suggested she'd met his mother.

In the summer of 2018, Drake was linked to Jamaican-Irish Instagram model Malaika Terry. Picture: Instagram

Lateysha Grace

Drake allegedly took an interest in Welsh reality star Lateysha Grace in mid-2018, around the same time he was linked to British singer Raye.

The rapper had been spending a lot of time in London promoting his fifth studio album Scorpion.

Drake was linked to reality TV star Lateysha Grace. Picture: Instagram

Raye

In April 2018, Drake was rumoured to be dating British singer Raye, with reports claiming that the pair had spent some time together while the rapper was visiting London.

A source at the time claimed Drake took an interest in Raye because of her song writing skills and the pair went on a “string of dates”, with Drake taking her to eat at his favourite spot in Central London.

In April 2018, Drake was rumoured to be dating British singer Raye. Picture: Instagram

Bella Hadid

In October 2017, reports surfaced claiming Drake had been secretly wining and dining model Bella Hadid for four months. The source said that they "started out casual, but they’re definitely serious now."

It was also rumoured that Drake had thrown Bella party for her 21st birthday. However, their alleged fling didn't come without problems - Bella's ex-boyfriend at the time was The Weeknd, Drake's friend and frequent collaborator.

Things reportedly got frosty between Drake and his fellow Canadian hitmaker, who later went on to date Bella again until their final split in 2019.

Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. Picture: Getty

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude

Drake sparked romance rumours with NBA sports broadcaster Rosalyn Gold-Onwude when he took her as his date to the 2017 NBA Finals. Considering the only woman you usually catch Drake with on red carpets is his mother, it’s no surprise that Drake and his date raised some eyebrows.

Back in December 2015, the rapper shared a photo of him and Rosalyn to Instagram and cheekily captioned the post, "When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game @rosgo21."

The status of their relationship was never confirmed and no-one really knows if these two are still on good terms. Interestingly, at the time of Drake's infamous beef with Pusha T, Rosalyn reportedly retweeted a tweet in agreement with Pusha T.

Drake and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude. Picture: Getty

Jorja Smith

Drake reportedly dated British singer Jorja Smith in 2017. The rapper posted photos with the 'Blue Lights' singer on his Instagram account at the time, and she was the opening act on the Birmingham leg of his Boy Meets World Tour.

The pair were also spotted together in her hometown Warsall, with a source at the time adding, "It’s more than just a one-off fling." Drake was even rumoured to have got the number '11' tattooed on him in honour of Jorja's birthday.

On his song 'March 14th', taken from his album Scorpion, Drake alludes to the fact that the inking is now in honour of his son Adonis' birthday since the couple broke up. "I got this 11 tatted for somebody, now it's yours."

The song 'Jaded' from the same album is thought to be about Smith and the breakdown of their relationship.

Jorja Smith and Drake reportedly dated in 2017. Picture: Getty

Sophie Brussaux

Sophie Brussaux, an artist and former film star, is the mother of Drake's son, Adonis. Sophie and Drake were first linked after being spotted having dinner together in January 2017 at a restaurant in Amsterdam.

Two months later, reports surfaced that Sophie was pregnant with Drake's child, and the story became the subject of much media attention. She gave birth to their son on 11th October 2017.

Drake didn't address the birth of his son until the release of his 2018 album Scorpion, where he expressed a desire to keep his child's privacy.

However, in the months leading up to the album's release, Drake's entry to fatherhood was exposed by rapper Pusha T in a diss track titled 'The Story of Adidon', where he accused Drake of hiding his child from the world.

Drake's alleged baby mother Sophie Brussaux. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Lopez

Drake and Jennifer Lopez ignited surprising relationship rumours at the end of 2016 after posting a cosy photo together, sending social media into a frenzy.

Lopez went on to support the rapper at a New Year’s Eve show he was playing at in Las Vegas. Their whirlwind romance was short lived, however, as the pair called it quits less than two months later.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez were linked towards the end of 2016. Picture: Instagram

Rihanna

Ah, Drake and Rihanna. The ultimate will-they-won't-they.

They’ve never properly confirmed what went on between them, but Drake has previously said that he and the singer "had their moment" when he appeared on the Ellen Show in 2013.

That moment in question went on for at least a few more years as the pair continued to have a lot of PDA in their music videos and performances, and were spotted leaving clubs together on a number of occasions.

During Drake’s Summer Sixteen Tour while Rihanna performed with him on stage, he told her, "You showed up two nights in a row for my city, you might have to go half on a baby."

Since then, Drake declared his love for the Bajan beauty on stage at the 2016 VMAs, an infamous encounter that the 'Work' singer later described as “awkward.” In May 2018, Rihanna said that she and Drake "don’t have a friendship now."

Drake and Rihanna have been on and off for years. Picture: Getty

Serena Williams

Drake was spotted watching Serena play tennis on a number of occasions between 2011 and 2018. Although the pair never confirmed that they ever dated, the signs were there, two being in the form of them kissing in public.

Drake tweeting about "putting it on her and making her sweat" in a game of tennis. Drake has also seemed to reference the tennis champion on a few of his songs including on his 2013 track 'Worst Behaviour.'

He rapped, "I'm with my whole set/Tennis matches at the crib/ I swear I could beat Serena when she playin' with her left."

Serena Williams at the premiere of her show 'Being Serena'. Picture: Getty

Nicki Minaj

Drake and Nicki Minaj have been close for a very long time, probably for as long as they’ve both been on Lil Wayne’s Young Money label.

However, these two have been toeing around the subject of an alleged hook-up since Drake said that he wanted to marry Nicki Minaj on his debut album, Take Care, back in 2010.

Although Nicki Minaj has always referred to Drake as a brother, they’ve definitely been spotted looking like more than that in the past, for example in Nicki’s 'Anaconda' video where she gave Drizzy a lap dance.

Drake and Nicki also had their fans fooled when they pretended that they got married.

Drake and Nicki Minaj performing together in 2012. Picture: Getty

Tyra Banks

Drake told Ellen DeGeneres that him and supermodel Tyra Banks went to Disneyland together incognito in 2013, and Tyra Banks has since basically confirmed it.