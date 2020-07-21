Drake fans spot alleged Pusha T diss in new Headie One song

Drake fans spot alleged Pusha T diss in new freestyle. Picture: Getty

Rapper Drake's fans are convinced the rapper sent shots at Pusha T, in his new song with U.K Drill rapper Headie One.

By Tiana Williams

Drake has been the topic of conversation on Twitter, after just releasing his song with U.K Drill rapper Headie One yesterday (Jul 20).

While many fans critiqued the Canadian rapper's flow on the Drill song, other fans praised the rapper for his bars – specifically pointing out a diss seemingly aimed at Pusha T and Kanye West.

At the beginning of the fast tempo track, Drizzy seems to send shots at both G.O.O.D. Music rappers.

Drake raps “Sh*t you man been droppin’ lately/Don’t make me have to fly my iTunes".

Drizzy continues spitting the bars: “So much people buy into my hype / Don’t make me have to buy my hype too/Dealt with the big homie already"

"Don’t make me have to side-by-side you / Nuff times he tried to hide behind you/Amnesia but when I remind you/I’m touchin’ road and I can’t find you.”

Fans are convinced Drizzy is insinuating Kanye has been hiding behind Pusha T during their beef.

The diss comes shortly after Pusha’s shots at Drake on the since-changed Pop Smoke song “Paranoia.”

Pusha T recently sent shots at Drake in a since-removed verse on Pop Smoke's song "Paranoia". Picture: Getty

Young Thug called out Pusha for sneakingly dissing Drake on a track he was on, as he did not want to appear as if he co-signed the beef.

In the song, Pusha rapped “Those empty threats only sound good on your records/If the patois is not followed by a Blocka.”

Drake and Pusha T's beef had simmered a considerable amount since 2018 – when Pusha’s “The Story Of Adidon” broke the internet – as he revealed Drake had a son.

During a Rap Radar interview back in 2019, Drake revealed that he had no plans on ending his beef with Pusha.

Listen to the song above and see fans reactions to Drake's alleged diss below.

So Drake goes at Pusha T on the Only You Freestyle only to end up getting clowned for having the worst flow of the year!?!?! Sheeesh!!!! pic.twitter.com/mThhPOEmXe — MuteCJ. (@c2thajay) July 21, 2020

Them Drake bars towards Pusha T was mediocre — Ryan DeShon™️ (@Ryan_DeShon) July 21, 2020

I really do wonder how this drake Kanye and Pusha T beef gonna end https://t.co/YTyUGdflni — Montel Williams (@gerome_12) July 21, 2020

@Drake i don't know if you know this but @PUSHA_T definitely out bar u — Com M. Wealth (@757com) July 21, 2020

Once I realised drake was sending for Kanye and Pusha T on that headie track his verse became 100 times better in my eyes — Drizzy 2 Times (@drizzynaps2x) July 21, 2020

Drake just won the beef with Pusha T bro — Mrs. Freshley 🍦 (@buddybarz) July 21, 2020

