Pusha T furiously slams Young Thug over Drake 'diss' reaction

Pusha T has angrily responded to Young Thug after the rapper distanced himself from a beef with Drake.

By Matt Tarr

Shortly after a leaked Pop Smoke song which appeared to include a diss about Drake from Pusha T surfaced, Young Thug who also appears on the song along with Gunna distanced himself from the track.

Drake and Pusha T's beef has been ongoing for a while now, but Young Thug wanted no part of it and claimed he doesn't "respect" the verse in a post on Instagram.

Writing on his Instagram story, Young Thus said, "I don't respect the pusha t verse on the song with me and gunna cause I don't have nun to do with y'all beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him I would've made changes on our behalf.."

Young Thug, who has collaborated with Drake in the past, appeared to be addressing the beef between Pusha and Drizzy in his post and it sparked an angry response from Pusha T on his own Instagram.

Pusha wrote, "Aye @youngthug couple things: 1. Don't feel bad. NOBODY knew what the verse was abt. The label heads that stopped it didn't even know. They ONLY ASSUME because HE TOLD them!"

The rapper went on to say, "The same way HE TOLD abt the Ross "Maybach 6" verse. And if HE'LL TELL record executives abt rap verses, God only knows what else HE'LL TELL! I don't deal in Police Work, Police Rappers or Police N****s!!!"

Pusha T went on to say, "@youngthug you were the last verse added to the song and that's ONLY because I requested YOU!!"

Continuing to call out Young Thug, Pusha T added, "And most important @youngthug just so we are clear... I WOULD NEVER look or need YOUR respect for what is it I bring to this rap game!! [sic]".

Young Thug is yet to respond to Pusha's latest comments whilst Drake and Gunna have also remained silent on the situation.

The leaked Pop Smoke song was accidentally left off the album due to a "glitch" according to the rapper's label, but another song from Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has also caused controversy.

Pop Smoke appears to diss fellow New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on album track 'Gangstas' and 6ix9ine responded to the alleged diss earlier today.

