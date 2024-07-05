Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Music Video: All the Drake references & Easter Eggs

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Music Video: All the Drake references & Easter Eggs. Picture: Getty Images / Interscope

By Anna Suffolk

Kendrick Lamar has dropped the long-awaited music video for diss track 'Not Like Us'. Here are all the Drake references and easter eggs you may have missed.

Kendrick Lamar has released the hotly-anticipated music video to his Drake diss track 'Not Like Us', and it has already racked up millions of views within a day of release.

Of course, 'Not Like Us' is seen as Lamar's diss towards Drake amid their beef this year, and fans couldn't wait to see what references to Drizzy may appear in the video.

So, what Drake easter eggs and references are there in Kendrick's 'Not Like Us' video? Here's all the info.

Kendrick has dropped the MV. Picture: Getty

What Drake references are there in Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Music Video?

First of all, Kendrick Lamar released the music video to Not Like Us on July 4, also known as American Independence Day.

The music video starts with Kendrick doing press ups, seemingly referencing Drake's diss track towards Lamar, called Push Ups.

The references to Drake don't stop there, as Kendrick then appears with a number of owls resting on his arms, before he smashes an owl pinata.

Drake has been dissed in the music video. . Picture: Getty

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

The Owl is the logo to Drake's OVO label, with the 'Not Like Us' video starting with the disclaimer: "No OVHoes were harmed during the making of this video."

There are also shots of an owl in a cage, seemingly inferring that Kendrick has reigned supreme amid the beef earlier this year.

Also featured are Lamar's girlfriend Whitney Alford and their two children, where the family are dancing together in the video.

Lamar pictured with partner Whitney Alford. Picture: Getty

In Drake's diss track 'Family Matters', he alleged that Dave Free fathered one of Lamar's children with Alford, to which Lamar has denied.

Out of all the diss tracks released during the Kendrick / Drake beef, 'Not Like Us' appears to reign triumphant, with over half a billion streams on Spotify alone.

Lamar also released 'meet the grahams', referencing Drizzy's surname Graham.