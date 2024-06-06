Kendrick Lamar breaks silence amid Drake beef

Kendrick Lamar has spoken out for the first time following the huge beef between him and rapper Drake.

Kendrick Lamar has broken his silence amid his huge beef with fellow rapper Drake for the first time.

The 'Loyalty' rapper broke the internet with the encompassing beef with Drake, that also involved J. Cole, Pusha T, Rick Ross and many more.

Kendrick has revealed he will be appearing on stage for the first time since the drama, with a very cryptic name for the performance, hinting that the beef may not be squashed.

Lamar took to his social media profiles to announce the show titled 'The Pop Out', a one-time show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 19. This date is otherwise known as Juneteenth, the day which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

'The Pop Out' gets its name from a line in Lamar's diss towards Drake called 'Not Like Us'. The lyric entails: "sometimes you gotta pop out and show n****s".

The track is seemingly the last diss track from Kendrick's anti-Drake songs, following 'Meet The Grahams', '6:16 in LA', 'Euphoria' and of course the cardinal track 'Like That'

Fans took to social media to react to Kendrick's special concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California, just miles away from his hometown of Compton, California.

Some were divided on whether Drake or Kendrick won the infamous rap beef, with many commenting on how Drake has since removed his Kendrick disses from the internet.

However, others were more team Drake, after noticing social media exposure and monthly streaming figures.