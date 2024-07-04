Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us': Lyrics, Disses & Music Video Explained
4 July 2024, 12:20 | Updated: 4 July 2024, 12:25
Kendrick Lamar is dropping the music video to 'Not Like Us' soon, which will be packed full of Drake disses.
Listen to this article
It has been a couple of months since Kendrick Lamar dropped his ultimate Drake diss track 'Not Like Us' and the music video is coming soon too.
The rapper was spotted filming the music video for 'Not Like Us' in his hometown of Compton, California, and has teased some Drake-related easter eggs too.
So, what do we know about the music video to 'Not Like Us', what are the Drake disses and what are the lyrics to the song? Here's everything you need to know.
What is Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Music Video and when is it being released?
Kendrick Lamar is set to release his 'Not Like Us' video soon, but no date has been revealed yet.
However, the video has been filmed, with fans spotting Lamar in Compton filming the video, with fans flocking to the area to shout the lyrics to 'Not Like Us'.
The rapper has also released a promo for the video, which shows him swinging at an owl pinata with the caption: “No ovhoes were harmed during the making of the video”
Kendrick Lamar swings at an owl piñata in first look at "Not Like Us" video:
“No ovhoes were harmed during the making of the video” pic.twitter.com/qv6rfg0QR5
What are the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us'?
Here are the lyrics to Kendrick's diss 'Not Like Us':
Intro
Psst, I see dead people
Mustard on the beat, h*
Verse 1
Aye
Mustard on the beat, h*
Deebo any rap, n***a, he a free throw
Man down
Call an ambulance, tell him, "Breath, bro"
Nail a n***a to the cross, he walk around like Teezo
What's up with these jabroni a** n***as tryna see Compton?
The industry can hate me, f**k ’em all and they mama
How many opps you really got? I mean, it's too many options
I'm finna pass on this body, I'm John Stockton
Verse 2
Beat your a*s and hide the Bible if God watchin'
Sometimes you gotta pop out and show n***as
Certified boogeyman, I'm the one they up the score with ’em
Walk him down, whole time I know he got some h* in him
Pole on him, extort s**t, bully the ’fro on him
Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young
You better not ever go to cell block one
To any b***h that talk to him and they in love
Just make sure you hide your little sister from him
They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs
Then party at the party playin' with his nose now
And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?
Certified lover boy, certified pedophile
Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot f**k ’em up
Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I'ma do my stuff
Why he trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?
Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-Minorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
Chorus
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
Verse 3
You think the Bay gon' let you disrespect ’Pac, n***a?
I think that Oakland show gon' be your last stop, n***a
Did Cole foul, I don't know why you still pretending
What is the owl? Bird n***as and bird b**ches, go
The audience not dumb
Shape the stories how you want, hey Drake, they not slow
Rabbit hole is still deep, I can go further, I promise
Ain't that something, B stand for b***h and you Malibu most wanted
Ain't no law, you're a ball boy, fetch Gatorade or something
Since 2009, I had this b***h jumping
You n***as get a wedgie, be flipped over your boxers
What OVO for? The other vaginal option? P***y
N***a better straighten they posture
Got famous all up in Compton
Might write this for the doctrine
Tell the pop star, "Quit hiding"
F**k a caption, want action
No accident and I'm hands-on, he f**k around and get polished
F**ked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that's conniving
Then get his face tatted like a b***h apologizin'
I'm glad D-Rose came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither
From Alondra down to Central, n***a better not speak on Serena
And your homeboy need subpoena
That predators move in flocks
That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch
I lean on you n***as like another line of Wock
Yeah, it's all eyes on me and I'm a send it up to ’Pac
Aye, put the whole label on me, I'ma get him dropped
Aye, sweet chin music and I won't pass the aux, aye
How many stocks do I really have in stock? Aye
One, two, three, four, five, plus five, aye
Devil is a lie, he a 69 God, aye
Freaky a*s n***as need to stay they a*s inside, aye
Throw they a*s up like a fresh pack of za, aye
City is back up, it's a must we outside, ayeChorusThey not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
Verse 4
Once upon a time, all of us was in chains
Homie still double down callin' us some slaves
Atlanta was the Mecca, building railroads and trains
Bear with me for a second, let me put y'all on game
The settlers was usin' town folk to make ’em richer
Fast-forward 2024 you got the same agenda
You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance
Let me break it down for you, this the real n***a challenge
You called Future when you didn't see the club
Lil Baby help you get your lingo up
21 gave you false street cred
Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head
Quavo said you can be from Northside (what?)
2Chainz say you good, but he lied
You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars
No you not a colleague, you a f**kin' colonizer
The family matter and the truth of the matter, it was God's plans to show you the liar
Mmm, Mmhmm
He a fan, he a fan, he a fan, hmm
He a fan, he a fan, he a
Freaky-a*s n***a, he a 69 God
Freaky-a*s n***a, he a 69 God
Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life
Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life
Freaky-a*s n***a, he a 69 God
Freaky-a*s n***a, he a 69 God
Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life
Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your lifeLet me hear you say, OV-H*
OV-H*
Say, OV-H*
OV-H*
Then step this way
Step that way
Then step this way
Step that way
Outro
Are you my friend
Are we locked in?
Then step this way
Step that way
Then step this way
Step that way
Kendrick Lamar teases diss track