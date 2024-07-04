Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us': Lyrics, Disses & Music Video Explained

Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Kendrick Lamar is dropping the music video to 'Not Like Us' soon, which will be packed full of Drake disses.

It has been a couple of months since Kendrick Lamar dropped his ultimate Drake diss track 'Not Like Us' and the music video is coming soon too.

The rapper was spotted filming the music video for 'Not Like Us' in his hometown of Compton, California, and has teased some Drake-related easter eggs too.

So, what do we know about the music video to 'Not Like Us', what are the Drake disses and what are the lyrics to the song? Here's everything you need to know.

Kendrick Lamar is set to release the Not Like Us music video soon. Picture: Getty Images

What is Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Music Video and when is it being released?

Kendrick Lamar is set to release his 'Not Like Us' video soon, but no date has been revealed yet.

However, the video has been filmed, with fans spotting Lamar in Compton filming the video, with fans flocking to the area to shout the lyrics to 'Not Like Us'.

The rapper has also released a promo for the video, which shows him swinging at an owl pinata with the caption: “No ovhoes were harmed during the making of the video”

The music video looms for the Drake diss. . Picture: Getty

Kendrick Lamar swings at an owl piñata in first look at “Not Like Us” video:



“No ovhoes were harmed during the making of the video” pic.twitter.com/qv6rfg0QR5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2024

What are the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us'?

Here are the lyrics to Kendrick's diss 'Not Like Us':

Intro

Psst, I see dead people

Mustard on the beat, h*

Verse 1

Aye

Mustard on the beat, h*

Deebo any rap, n***a, he a free throw

Man down

Call an ambulance, tell him, "Breath, bro"

Nail a n***a to the cross, he walk around like Teezo

What's up with these jabroni a** n***as tryna see Compton?

The industry can hate me, f**k ’em all and they mama

How many opps you really got? I mean, it's too many options

I'm finna pass on this body, I'm John Stockton

Verse 2

Beat your a*s and hide the Bible if God watchin'

Sometimes you gotta pop out and show n***as

Certified boogeyman, I'm the one they up the score with ’em

Walk him down, whole time I know he got some h* in him

Pole on him, extort s**t, bully the ’fro on him

Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young

You better not ever go to cell block one

To any b***h that talk to him and they in love

Just make sure you hide your little sister from him

They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs

Then party at the party playin' with his nose now

And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?

Certified lover boy, certified pedophile

Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot f**k ’em up

Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I'ma do my stuff

Why he trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?

Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-Minorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

Chorus

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

Verse 3

You think the Bay gon' let you disrespect ’Pac, n***a?

I think that Oakland show gon' be your last stop, n***a

Did Cole foul, I don't know why you still pretending

What is the owl? Bird n***as and bird b**ches, go

The audience not dumb

Shape the stories how you want, hey Drake, they not slow

Rabbit hole is still deep, I can go further, I promise

Ain't that something, B stand for b***h and you Malibu most wanted

Ain't no law, you're a ball boy, fetch Gatorade or something

Since 2009, I had this b***h jumping

You n***as get a wedgie, be flipped over your boxers

What OVO for? The other vaginal option? P***y

N***a better straighten they posture

Got famous all up in Compton

Might write this for the doctrine

Tell the pop star, "Quit hiding"

F**k a caption, want action

No accident and I'm hands-on, he f**k around and get polished

F**ked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that's conniving

Then get his face tatted like a b***h apologizin'

I'm glad D-Rose came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither

From Alondra down to Central, n***a better not speak on Serena

And your homeboy need subpoena

That predators move in flocks

That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch

I lean on you n***as like another line of Wock

Yeah, it's all eyes on me and I'm a send it up to ’Pac

Aye, put the whole label on me, I'ma get him dropped

Aye, sweet chin music and I won't pass the aux, aye

How many stocks do I really have in stock? Aye

One, two, three, four, five, plus five, aye

Devil is a lie, he a 69 God, aye

Freaky a*s n***as need to stay they a*s inside, aye

Throw they a*s up like a fresh pack of za, aye

City is back up, it's a must we outside, ayeChorusThey not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

Verse 4

Once upon a time, all of us was in chains

Homie still double down callin' us some slaves

Atlanta was the Mecca, building railroads and trains

Bear with me for a second, let me put y'all on game

The settlers was usin' town folk to make ’em richer

Fast-forward 2024 you got the same agenda

You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance

Let me break it down for you, this the real n***a challenge

You called Future when you didn't see the club

Lil Baby help you get your lingo up

21 gave you false street cred

Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head

Quavo said you can be from Northside (what?)

2Chainz say you good, but he lied

You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars

No you not a colleague, you a f**kin' colonizer

The family matter and the truth of the matter, it was God's plans to show you the liar

Mmm, Mmhmm

He a fan, he a fan, he a fan, hmm

He a fan, he a fan, he a

Freaky-a*s n***a, he a 69 God

Freaky-a*s n***a, he a 69 God

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Freaky-a*s n***a, he a 69 God

Freaky-a*s n***a, he a 69 God

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your lifeLet me hear you say, OV-H*

OV-H*

Say, OV-H*

OV-H*

Then step this way

Step that way

Then step this way

Step that way

Outro

Are you my friend

Are we locked in?

Then step this way

Step that way

Then step this way

Step that way