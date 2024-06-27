Does Drake have a BBL? Rumours and memes explained

Does Drake have a BBL? Rumours and memes explained
Does Drake have a BBL?

Where did the term 'BBL Drake' come from and has he had plastic surgery? Everything you need to know regarding 'BBL Drizzy'.

Rumours have been swirling around for years whether or not Drake has had a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift), which have been exacerbated following the viral track 'BBL Drizzy' amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

The 37-year-old 'God's Plan' rapper has been the centre of numerous internet jokes about him undergoing surgery for buttock enhancement.

So, has Drake had a BBL and where did 'BBL Drizzy' come from? Here's everything you need to know.

Fans frequently joke that Drake has had a BBL.

Does Drake have a BBL?

Despite numerous accusations and internet jokes concerning whether Drake has had a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift), there is no concrete evidence surrounding these claims.

Rick Ross has been instrumental in these allegations, after he said in a series of online posts Drizzy has had surgery to remove fat to enhance his abs - calling him 'BBL Drizzy'.

Lamar had also accused Drake of using Ozempic and getting a BBL procedure on his diss track 'Meet The Grahams': “Don't cut them corners like your daddy did, f*** what Ozempic did / Don't pay to play with them Brazilians, get a gym membership.”

Drake has been accused of undergoing a BBL procedure.

Where did 'BBL Drizzy' come from?

The phrase 'BBL Drizzy' originated in April 2024 after former friend to Drake, Rick Ross, chimed in on the beef with kendrick Lamar.

Ross also tweeted the hashtag #BBLDrizzy which went viral across social media.

Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” beat went viral too, with even Drake getting on board with the tune and rapped over it on Sexyy Red's 'U My Everything'.

