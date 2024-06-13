Drake shares pictures of his $15M Texas Ranch

13 June 2024, 17:08

Drake shares pictures of his $15M Texas Ranch. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Drake has splurged on a brand new $15 million Texas ranch as he builds his property portfolio.

Drake has shared some brand new pictures of his luxurious $15 million Texas ranch home.

The 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper bought a 300-acre sprawling ranch last year in the Houston, Texas area, and has finally given fans a glimpse into his new pad.

Drizzy's new house comes after the rapper faced multiple security breaches at his Toronto residence following attempted burglaries amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake shared a glimpse at his new Texas home. . Picture: Getty

The resort was built in 2002 and spans over 14,000 square feet, has a tennis court, an equestrian facility, a farm, and restaurant with a 7,000-bottle wine cellar.

Drake took to Instagram to share a photoshoot of him and his new house, which shows snippets from the sprawling residence including stables and inside the home.

He even shared a picture of one of his horses in the Texan countryside alongside the caption 'Wick 'em'.

Drake first shared the news of his Texas home in September 2023, and even adopted a Southern accent to celebrate.

"We said we was gonna do it for a lot of years and we’re doing it today. The sale is made. We gotta drop a new one for this. If you see your girl at the 'Lover Boy Lane,' it’s over."

'Lover Boy Lane' is, of course, a reference to Drizzy's album Certified Lover Boy, which features the homage to Texas tune TSU.

