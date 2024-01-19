Who is 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper Sexyy Red? Real Name, Age & Children revealed

19 January 2024, 16:21

By Anna Suffolk

Who is rapper Sexyy Red, what is her real name and how many children does she have?

Rapper Sexyy Red has had a breakout year, thanks to her successes on Drake's track 'Rich Baby Daddy' and 'Skeeyee'.

Born Janae Nierah Wherry, the rapper became famous through a viral video of her reworking classic hit 'A Thousand Miles' into a rap version.

So, who is rapper Sexyy Red and what do we know about her? Here's everything you need to know.

Sexxy Red is an up-and-coming rapper.
Sexxy Red is an up-and-coming rapper. Picture: Getty

  1. Who old is Sexyy Red?

    Sexyy Red was born on April 15, 1998.

    This makes her an Aries, and she was born in St Louis, Missouri.

    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show. Picture: Getty

  2. Does Sexyy Red have any children?

    Sexyy Red has a son, who was born in 2020.

    In 2023, she announced her second pregnancy, and is due to give birth in 2024.

  3. What is Sexyy Red's Real Name?

    The rapper's real name is Janae Wherry.

    The stage name "Sexyy Red" was adapted from others giving her the nickname "Red" due to her red dyed hair, and her aim for sex appeal since embarking on a music career. She disclosed that the extra "y" was added to differentiate her from an Instagram influencer.

    Sexyy Red Performs At Fillmore Silver Spring in Maryland
    Sexyy Red Performs At Fillmore Silver Spring in Maryland. Picture: Getty

