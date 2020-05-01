Drake new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & everything you need to know

Drake is readying his new album for 2020. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Drake has announced that he's dropping his sixth studio album this summer - here's what we know.

Drake has announced that he's dropping his sixth album this summer, the highly-anticipated follow-up to his chart-topping album ‘Scorpion’.

The OVO rapper has already began dropping clues that fans can expect new music in the near future, following the success of his recent string of singles including 'Toosie Slide', 'Life Is Good', 'God's Plan' and 'Going Bad'.

Drizzy even treated fans to a quarantine gift in May 2020 when he released his mixtape 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes', made up of 14 songs, and featuring guest appearances from Chris Brown Young Thug and Playboi Carti.

Drake's new album will also be his sixth, which is a special number for the Canadian rapper from Toronto.

Drake dropped his new mixtape 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' on 1st May 2020. Picture: OVO

When will it be released?

Drake announced that his sixth studio album will be dropping in the summer of 2020. After dropping his new mixtape 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' in May, the OVO hitmaker told his fans the good news.

"DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight…also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd," he captioned the post.

In June 2019, Drake teased that he is still working on his new album. The Canadian rapper posted several professional photos of himself in Turks and Caicos, Toronto and L.A. Drake captioned the photos "Album Mode", alluring to him being in the process of making his album.

Drake's new album will be dropping this summer. Picture: Instagram

During a show in Edmonton, Canada, in November 2018, Drake confirmed that as soon as his 'Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour' wraps, he'll be heading to the studio to write and record his new album.

“Six shows left. I guess most people would go on a vacation, or I don’t know what they do… I’ma tell you what I’ma do,” he told the crowd. “Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much.

"I promise you that as soon as this tour is over–and maybe I’ll take, like, a little break–I’ma get right to work on a new album, so we can be right back here and have a new party.”

In August 2018, Drake told fans about his plans for new music, while on his Aubrey & The Migos tour around the US. “I’m gonna go and finish out this tour, I’m going to take a little break. I’m gonna go be back with my family and my friends.

“Then I’ll be right back in that studio making some new music, so I can be back in Chicago doing this sh*t again.”

How many songs are on it?

Although Drizzy's been in album mode, he hasn't held back on features. He's recently collaborated with PartyNextDoor ('Loyal'), Chris Brown ('No Guidance'), Future ('Life Is Good'), Meek Mill ('Going Bad') and more.

During an Instagram Live with PartyNextDoor, Drake told the R&B singer that he wanted him on his album. "Are you getting on my album orrrrrrrrr," Drizzy commented in the Live chat. "It's not a album without you."

In April 2019, Drake announced that he's already started work on his new album. During a show at London's O2, he told the audience, "What I’ma do, I kinda started night last night to be honest with you... But I think what I’m going to do after this, is go home and I’ma make a new album so I can come back to London next year and so we can do this again.”

There is no indication of the number of songs on the album so far. Although Drake may play into the significance of the number 6 – a number that has been important throughout his career.

Who is producing it?

Although the health of Drake’s long-time producer Noah “40” Shebib is deteriorating, it is widely assumed that he will play some part in the album.

The OVO producer is famous for his ambient, moody sound that has defined Drake’s career so far. However over recent years, Drake has been experimenting with a number of other producers such as Tay Keith, Pi’erre Bourne, TrapMoneyBenny and more.

Drake’s friend and OVO co-founder Oliver El-Khatib also helped to produce his previous album ‘Scorpion’. During his Aubrey And The Migos tour, Drake told fans that he plans to work with producer Tay Keith as soon as they were free to hit the studio together.

What is it called?

Drake is yet to officially announce the name of his new album. However the rapper may choose to focus on the theme of “6”, as it would represent his sixth studio album. Drizzy’s previous albums were called ‘Thank Me Later’, ‘Take Care’, Nothing Was The Same’, ‘Views’ and ‘Scorpion’.

We'll be updating this page with new information about Drake's latest project as soon as we get it.